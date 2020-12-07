Faulkner Law's Part-Time Executive J.D. Schedule Designed for Working Professionals

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With this fall's first cohort welcoming more than 30 students from around the Southeast, Faulkner University's Thomas Goode Jones School of Law has successfully launched its new part-time Executive J.D. Schedule for students seeking an ABA accredited legal education through flexible, blended online and in-person delivery. Following decades of providing skills-ready legal education, including a proud history of offering a part-time evening J.D. program, Faulkner Law's Executive J.D. Schedule provides students with the same curriculum and services as the traditional, full-time schedule and with full ABA accreditation, only delivered part-time over a four-year time commitment.

"Our initial class in the Executive J.D. Schedule has shown the desire of busy professionals to earn a law degree but need the right opportunity to maintain balance in their careers and personal lives to do so. The advent of distance learning and online technologies has allowed us to deliver on this need," says Faulkner Law Dean Charles B. Campbell. "We have welcomed students from a wide range of professions — legal, financial services, military, government, education — all seeking to learn law and pursue justice for their communities. And they show great enthusiasm for law in their online coursework and in-person classes."

Ideally suited to students within a three-to-four hour driving radius from the campus, the part-time Executive J.D. Schedule appeals to professionals who may have previously thought about becoming a lawyer but could not afford to forgo employment to do so. The Executive J.D. Schedule delivers a substantial amount of coursework online during the week throughout the year and limited in-person instruction on campus in Montgomery, AL about every other weekend (excluding the summer sessions). This blended learning opportunity eliminates the need for students to leave their careers and relocate to attend daily classes on campus. Yet the legal education and opportunities remain the same.

"The Executive J.D. Schedule is the same rigorous law degree — just delivered through a new, more flexible schedule," says Layne S. Keele, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs. "We are making legal education more accessible to students who cannot put their lives on hold to spend three years on campus."

Executive J.D. Schedule students complete online coursework during the week via live and pre-recorded video lectures, reading and writing assignments, assessments, and discussion board contributions, as well as engage with faculty and fellow students while receiving 24-7 technical support. Students then come to campus approximately every other weekend (Friday evenings and Saturdays) for in-person classes. Additionally, the Executive J.D. Schedule offers parity with Faulkner Law's Full-time J.D. Schedule, including integrating bar exam preparedness, maintaining compliance with ABA Standards, providing student services and academic support, and following established admissions standards. Learn more about the part-time Executive J.D. Schedule at law.faulkner.edu/executiveJD.

About Faulkner Law

Faulkner University's Thomas Goode Jones School of Law is a private, Christian law school in Montgomery, the capital city of Alabama. As an ABA-accredited school, Faulkner Law provides students a rigorous curriculum and hands-on experience to drive both academic success and community service, and celebrates its students who have a desire to use their legal degree to seek justice and serve their communities — wherever that may be.

