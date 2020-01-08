Faultless Brands Names DEG As Digital Agency of Record for New Fabric Care Line

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Faultless Brands has partnered with full-service digital agency DEG, an Isobar Company, with DEG serving as the digital agency of record for its new fabric care line.

DEG will collaborate with Faultless Brands—a 130-year fabric, fragrance, and home-care products manufacturer—on ongoing strategy and creative production across digital channels, including developing video and other content across web, social media, and paid media.

"Faultless Brands has established itself as a leader in fabric, fragrance, and home care for more than a century, and continues to innovate in order to simplify and better the lives of its consumers," said Joey Barnes, Managing Director of Client Services at DEG. "We look forward to better engaging its current customers and introducing its outstanding products to the homes of a new generation."

A major initiative will be the rollout of a new campaign promoting the launch of Faultless ReWear Dry Wash Spray, which became available online and in stores this month. This innovative product freshens and removes wrinkles from lightly worn clothing, while capturing and eliminating odors.

"ReWear Dry Wash Spray revives worn clothes between washes. It is akin to dry shampoo, but for your lightly worn clothes, helping avoid unnecessary loads of laundry. And because it's a revolutionary product, we sought an agency that brought a revolutionary approach and creative," said Rob Persaud, CMO of Faultless Brands. "We are confident DEG will help us catapult the strength of a brand built over 130 years, and introduce it to a new group of consumers with a different set of needs with this effectively simple and smart solution."

About Faultless Brands

Faultless Brands is a 130-year-old privately-owned business whose principal enterprise is manufacturing and marketing across the fabric, fragrance and home care categories to consumer and commercial markets. The company headquarters, manufacturing plant, research laboratory, and distribution center are located in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. Information about its new line can be found at www.reweardrywash.com.

About DEG, an Isobar Company

DEG, an Isobar Company, is a full-service digital agency delivering marketing messages that resonate at the moment of greatest impact. DEG provides strategic, technological, and creative services to solve our clients' biggest challenges. DEG can be found at www.degdigital.com and on Twitter @DEGdigital.

