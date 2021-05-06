Faultless Brands Navigates Innovation Despite Pandemic to Launch Unique Product: Steamer Boost

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Faultless Brands, owned by Architect Equity, announced today the launch of a brand-new product 'Faultless Steamer Boost'. This superior wrinkle removing product reduces the time and effort of steaming garments while improving the results versus steaming alone.

Faultless Brands Launches New Product Steamer Boost

Michael Lipski, President and CEO, said, "We wanted to create a product that was completely unique in the marketplace that spoke to consumer desire for quick wrinkle elimination. Steamer appliance sales are on the rise and using this product with them increases the efficiency and outcome. This formula not only removes wrinkles but prevents new wrinkles from forming throughout the day."

Steamer Boost is easy to use. Simply spray garments evenly before using a handheld fabric steamer as directed. If using a steam dryer or other appliance with a steam setting, spray the garment evenly front and back before using and follow the appliance directions. Steamed garments are left with a freshly laundered scent.

Steamer Boost is currently sold on Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and store.faultlessbrands.com. Lipski added, "We've had a lot of interest from major retail buyers and believe this product will be available soon at stores across the U.S."

About Faultless Brands

Faultless Brands offers a collection of consumer products and brands encompassing fabric care, household cleaning, home fragrance and commercial laundry products. Made in the USA, the Faultless, Niagara, and Magic fabric care brands and Bon Ami Cleanser have rich heritages and remain top sellers in today's competitive market. Other Faultless brands include Trapp Fragrances and Kleen King. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Architect Equity

Architect Equity is an evergreen investment fund focused on acquiring and managing businesses in the lower middle market. The firm pursues companies that exhibit the opportunity for improvement and growth and can benefit from Architect's capital base, industry relationships and operational resources. Based in Los Angeles, California, Architect was formed in 2018 and is comprised of a team of investors and operators that have over 100 years of combined experience in successfully acquiring and managing companies across a range of industries and market cycles.

