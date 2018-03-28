Faultless Starch/Bon Ami names Sean Williams President & CEO

Before CCM, he had a distinguished 14-year career with Procter & Gamble, both in Cincinnati and Geneva, Switzerland. He spent the majority of his time at P&G working in Consumer Oral Care. In his career expansion as a marketing director, he was instrumental in the successful geographic expansion of Oral-B toothpaste into multiple European markets. As brand manager and associate marketing director, he played a major role in significant market share growth of Crest and led the launch of Pro-Health toothpaste, the biggest launch in Crest history.

"I am excited to take this next step in my career," said Williams. "The Faultless Starch/Bon Ami Company has a portfolio of authentic brands with significant upside potential. I look forward to leading the team in fully realizing that potential."

"Sean is a highly regarded global business leader with a track record of delivering breakthrough results. He combines innovation, strategic thinking and world-class marketing with an ability to engage and inspire teams, and is the right fit to continue the great legacy of Faultless Starch/Bon Ami," said Cathy Beaham Smith, vice president and board member.

Williams is the first president or CEO to come from outside the company's ranks and the second not to be a member of the founding and shareholding Beaham family. He was selected after an international search effort, led by Karen Fenaroli, CEO and managing director of Fenaroli & Associates.

"The response of candidates to this CEO opportunity was outstanding," said Fenaroli. "The company was able to select Sean from a large pool of candidates with extensive leadership experience at all of the major consumer packaged goods companies."

About Faultless Starch/Bon Ami Company

Faultless Starch/Bon Ami Company is a household product and consumer goods manufacturer selling through multiple wholesale distribution channels throughout the US and internationally. Faultless Starch/Bon Ami makes and markets well-known brands, such as Faultless Starch, Niagara Starch, Bon Ami Cleanser, Garden Weasel, as well as a wide variety of laundry products for professional and institutional laundries. As a privately held corporation founded in 1887, the company is in its 5th generation of family ownership.

About Fenaroli & Associates

Fenaroli & Associates, a premier expert and aggregator of top talent, is a national talent consultancy focused on helping high-growth businesses identify and evaluate critical executive and board member placements.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faultless-starchbon-ami-names-sean-williams-president--ceo-300621375.html

SOURCE Faultless Starch/Bon Ami Company