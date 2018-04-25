Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company's return on average equity (ROE) and return on average assets (ROA) were 9.16% and 0.77%, respectively, compared with a loss on average equity of (3.77)% and a loss on average assets of (0.33)% for the prior quarter and return of 5.68% and 0.50%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2017. The loss on average equity and average assets for the prior quarter was the direct result of an adjustment related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Marc Bogan, President and CEO said, "We made significant progress during the first quarter as we continue to strive towards achieving our strategic initiatives of growing the balance sheet, increasing profitability through net interest income and other fee income, and increasing our efficiencies by managing expenses. With this progress, we are gaining traction on becoming a high performing community bank."

Total assets were $682.0 million on March 31, 2018 compared with $644.6 million and $630.0 million on December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. Net loans were $497.7 million on March 31, 2018, relatively unchanged from December 31, 2017 and increased $46.5 million from $451.2 million on March 31, 2017. Total deposits were $577.2 million on March 31, 2018 compared with $551.1 million on March 31, 2017. Low cost transaction deposits (demand and interest checking accounts) were $351.5 million on March 31, 2018 compared with $344.3 million on March 31, 2017.

Net interest margin was 3.74% for the first quarter of 2018 compared with 3.75% for the prior quarter and 3.52% for the first quarter of 2017. Net interest income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared with $5.6 million for the prior quarter and $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Nonperforming assets were $10.9 million on March 31, 2018, compared with $10.4 million on December 31, 2017 and $11.5 million on March 31, 2017. Included in nonperforming assets for the quarter were $9.5 million of nonperforming loans and $1.4 million of other real estate owned.

Net loan recoveries were $7,000 for the first quarter of 2018 compared with net loan recoveries of $541,000 for the prior quarter and net loan charge-offs of $97,000 for the first quarter of 2017. The allowance for loan losses was $5.4 million or 1.07% of total loans on March 31, 2018 compared with $5.1 million or 1.01% of total loans on December 31, 2017 and $4.4 million or 0.98% of total loans on March 31, 2017.

Noninterest income was $1.5 million in the first quarter 2018, compared with $1.4 million for the prior quarter and $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2017. Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2018 was $5.5 million compared with $5.3 million for the prior quarter and $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Shareholders' equity was $56.7 million on March 31, 2018 compared with $55.3 million on March 31, 2017. Book value per common share was $15.01 and $14.66 as of March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The Company's strategic goals were designed to grow the Company, increase profitability and to drive shareholder value. With this in mind, our key strategic objectives and our current outlook are:

We continue to maintain a strong net interest margin and have done so since the fourth quarter of 2016. Our focus is on loan and deposit pricing to ensure a well maintained and healthy margin.

Commercial and consumer loan growth continues to show improvement with several new loan products, all while maintaining strong asset quality. While these new offerings bring added benefits to the Company and our clients, we continue to have credit standards that do not compromise our credit quality.

The origination and sales of secondary market loans continues to provide an additional source of noninterest income, along with our Wealth Management services and fee income tied to our retail products.

Noninterest expenses have stabilized, however we recognize room for improvement. Our management team continues to evaluate process efficiencies to continue to reduce operating costs.

Fauquier Bankshares, through its operating subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank, is an independent, locally-owned, community bank offering a full range of financial services, including internet banking, mobile banking with mobile deposit, commercial, retail, insurance, wealth management, and financial planning services through eleven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties in Virginia. Additional information is available at www.tfb.bank or by calling Investor Relations at (800) 638-3798.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in: interest rates and the shape of the interest rate yield curve, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory policies, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, the FDIC and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan and/or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in our market area, our plans to expand our branch network and increase our market share, and accounting principles, policies and guidelines. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this news release.

FAUQUIER BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





At or For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017

EARNINGS STATEMENT DATA:































Interest income

$ 6,370

$ 6,191

$ 6,001

$ 5,713

$ 5,415

Interest expense



652



556



515



509



469

Net interest income



5,718



5,635



5,486



5,204



4,946

Provision for loan losses



300



125



110



235



50

Net interest income after

provision for loan losses



5,418



5,510



5,376



4,969



4,896

Noninterest income



1,463



1,378



1,285



1,393



1,412

Noninterest expense



5,481



5,286



4,993



5,150



5,415

Income before income taxes



1,400



1,602



1,668



1,212



893

Income taxes



130



2,146



387



222



125

Net income

$ 1,270

$ (544)

$ 1,281

$ 990

$ 768



































PER SHARE DATA:































Net income (loss) per share, basic

$ 0.34

$ (0.14)

$ 0.34

$ 0.26

$ 0.20

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$ 0.34

$ (0.14)

$ 0.34

$ 0.26

$ 0.20

Cash dividends

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



3,768,197



3,762,677



3,765,359



3,769,201



3,761,501

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



3,777,114



3,772,700



3,773,813



3,778,532



3,768,676

Book value

$ 15.01

$ 14.92

$ 15.20

$ 14.93

$ 14.66

BALANCE SHEET DATA:































Total assets

$ 682,024

$ 644,613

$ 631,717

$ 646,265

$ 630,032

Loans, net



497,691



497,705



485,326



463,309



451,166

Securities



72,521



73,699



68,682



65,539



58,212

Deposits



577,242



570,023



556,209



571,902



551,103

Transaction accounts

(demand & interest checking accounts)



351,485



361,246



348,005



359,725



344,324

Shareholders' equity



56,654



56,142



57,185



56,259



55,267

PERFORMANCE RATIOS:































Net interest margin(1)



3.74 %

3.75 %

3.75 %

3.60 %

3.52 % Return (loss) on average assets



0.77 %

(0.33) %

0.80 %

0.63 %

0.50 % Return (loss) on average equity



9.16 %

(3.77) %

8.96 %

7.10 %

5.68 % Efficiency ratio(2)



77.24 %

74.35 %

72.62 %

76.81 %

83.95 % Yield on earning assets



4.16 %

4.12 %

4.09 %

3.94 %

3.85 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



0.54 %

0.47 %

0.45 %

0.45 %

0.43 %





(1) Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Company's

net yield on its earning assets. (2) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income,

net of securities gains or losses.

FAUQUIER BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





At or For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands, except for ratios) March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:





























Nonaccrual loans $ 3,688

$ 3,180

$ 2,431

$ 2,322

$ 3,207

Restructured loans still accruing

3,744



4,182



4,361



4,506



4,541

Student loans greater than 90 past due and still accruing

1,330



1,616



2,129



2,397



2,438

Loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing

772



49



565



104



1

Total nonperforming loans

9,534



9,027



9,486



9,329



10,187

Other real estate owned, net

1,356



1,356



1,356



1,356



1,356

Total nonperforming assets $ 10,890

$ 10,383

$ 10,842

$ 10,685

$ 11,543

































Allowance for loan losses $ 5,400

$ 5,094

$ 4,428

$ 4,279

$ 4,447

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.07 %

1.01 %

0.90 %

0.92 %

0.98 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.73 %

0.63 %

0.50 %

0.50 %

0.70 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

56.64 %

56.43 %

46.68 %

45.87 %

43.65 % Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.90 %

1.80 %

1.94 %

2.00 %

2.24 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.60 %

1.61 %

1.72 %

1.65 %

1.83 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (7)

$ (541)

$ (39)

$ 434

$ 97

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

—



(0.11) %

(0.01) %

0.09 %

0.02 %

































