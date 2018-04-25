Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

- Year-over-year net income increased 65.4% to $1.3 million for the first quarter from $768,000 for the first quarter of 2017;

- Net loans remained stable at $497.7 million for the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased $46.5 million or 10.3% when compared with the first quarter of 2017;

- Net interest margin remained relatively unchanged for the first quarter at 3.74%, down 1 basis point, compared to 3.75% for the prior quarter and up 22 basis points from 3.52% for the first quarter of 2017;

- Return (loss) on average assets of 0.77% for the first quarter compared with (0.33)% and 0.50% for the prior quarter and first quarter of 2017, respectively;

- Return (loss) on average equity of 9.16% for the first quarter compared with (3.77)% and 5.68% for the prior quarter and first quarter of 2017, respectively;

- Noninterest expenses were $5.5 million for the first quarter, compared with $5.3 million for the prior quarter and $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2017; and

- Regulatory capital remains strong with ratios exceeding the well capitalized thresholds in all categories.

WARRENTON, Va., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: FBSS), parent company of The Fauquier Bank, reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared with a net loss of $544,000, or $(0.14) per diluted share for the prior quarter and $768,000 or $0.20 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017.  

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company's return on average equity (ROE) and return on average assets (ROA) were 9.16% and 0.77%, respectively, compared with a loss on average equity of (3.77)% and a loss on average assets of (0.33)% for the prior quarter and return of 5.68% and 0.50%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2017.  The loss on average equity and average assets for the prior quarter was the direct result of an adjustment related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. 

Marc Bogan, President and CEO said, "We made significant progress during the first quarter as we continue to strive towards achieving our strategic initiatives of growing the balance sheet, increasing profitability through net interest income and other fee income, and increasing our efficiencies by managing expenses.  With this progress, we are gaining traction on becoming a high performing community bank."

Total assets were $682.0 million on March 31, 2018 compared with $644.6 million and $630.0 million on December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively.  Net loans were $497.7 million on March 31, 2018, relatively unchanged from December 31, 2017 and increased $46.5 million from $451.2 million on March 31, 2017.  Total deposits were $577.2 million on March 31, 2018 compared with $551.1 million on March 31, 2017.  Low cost transaction deposits (demand and interest checking accounts) were $351.5 million on March 31, 2018 compared with $344.3 million on March 31, 2017.

Net interest margin was 3.74% for the first quarter of 2018 compared with 3.75% for the prior quarter and 3.52% for the first quarter of 2017.  Net interest income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared with $5.6 million for the prior quarter and $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2017.   

Nonperforming assets were $10.9 million on March 31, 2018, compared with $10.4 million on December 31, 2017 and $11.5 million on March 31, 2017.  Included in nonperforming assets for the quarter were $9.5 million of nonperforming loans and $1.4 million of other real estate owned.

Net loan recoveries were $7,000 for the first quarter of 2018 compared with net loan recoveries of $541,000 for the prior quarter and net loan charge-offs of $97,000 for the first quarter of 2017.  The allowance for loan losses was $5.4 million or 1.07% of total loans on March 31, 2018 compared with $5.1 million or 1.01% of total loans on December 31, 2017 and $4.4 million or 0.98% of total loans on March 31, 2017.

Noninterest income was $1.5 million in the first quarter 2018, compared with $1.4 million for the prior quarter and $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2017.  Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2018 was $5.5 million compared with $5.3 million for the prior quarter and $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Shareholders' equity was $56.7 million on March 31, 2018 compared with $55.3 million on March 31, 2017.  Book value per common share was $15.01 and $14.66 as of March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.    

The Company's strategic goals were designed to grow the Company, increase profitability and to drive shareholder value.  With this in mind, our key strategic objectives and our current outlook are:

  • We continue to maintain a strong net interest margin and have done so since the fourth quarter of 2016.  Our focus is on loan and deposit pricing to ensure a well maintained and healthy margin.   
  • Commercial and consumer loan growth continues to show improvement with several new loan products, all while maintaining strong asset quality.  While these new offerings bring added benefits to the Company and our clients, we continue to have credit standards that do not compromise our credit quality. 
  • The origination and sales of secondary market loans continues to provide an additional source of noninterest income, along with our Wealth Management services and fee income tied to our retail products. 
  • Noninterest expenses have stabilized, however we recognize room for improvement.  Our management team continues to evaluate process efficiencies to continue to reduce operating costs.

Fauquier Bankshares, through its operating subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank, is an independent, locally-owned, community bank offering a full range of financial services, including internet banking, mobile banking with mobile deposit, commercial, retail, insurance, wealth management, and financial planning services through eleven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties in Virginia. Additional information is available at www.tfb.bank or by calling Investor Relations at (800) 638-3798.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements.  Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in: interest rates and the shape of the interest rate yield curve, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory policies, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, the FDIC and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan and/or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in our market area, our plans to expand our branch network and increase our market share, and accounting principles, policies and guidelines. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this news release.

FAUQUIER BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



At or For the Quarter Ended,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017

EARNINGS STATEMENT DATA:















Interest income

$

6,370

$

6,191

$

6,001

$

5,713

$

5,415

Interest expense

652

556

515

509

469

Net interest income

5,718

5,635

5,486

5,204

4,946

Provision for loan losses

300

125

110

235

50

Net interest income after
     provision for loan losses

5,418

5,510

5,376

4,969

4,896

Noninterest income

1,463

1,378

1,285

1,393

1,412

Noninterest expense

5,481

5,286

4,993

5,150

5,415

Income before income taxes

1,400

1,602

1,668

1,212

893

Income taxes

130

2,146

387

222

125

Net income

$

1,270

$

(544)

$

1,281

$

990

$

768

















PER SHARE DATA:















Net income (loss) per share, basic

$

0.34

$

(0.14)

$

0.34

$

0.26

$

0.20

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$

0.34

$

(0.14)

$

0.34

$

0.26

$

0.20

Cash dividends

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.12

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

3,768,197

3,762,677

3,765,359

3,769,201

3,761,501

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

3,777,114

3,772,700

3,773,813

3,778,532

3,768,676

Book value

$

15.01

$

14.92

$

15.20

$

14.93

$

14.66

BALANCE SHEET DATA:















Total assets

$

682,024

$

644,613

$

631,717

$

646,265

$

630,032

Loans, net

497,691

497,705

485,326

463,309

451,166

Securities

72,521

73,699

68,682

65,539

58,212

Deposits

577,242

570,023

556,209

571,902

551,103

Transaction accounts
     (demand & interest checking accounts)

351,485

361,246

348,005

359,725

344,324

Shareholders' equity

56,654

56,142

57,185

56,259

55,267

PERFORMANCE RATIOS:















Net interest margin(1)

3.74

%

3.75

%

3.75

%

3.60

%

3.52

%

Return (loss) on average assets

0.77

%

(0.33)

%

0.80

%

0.63

%

0.50

%

Return (loss) on average equity

9.16

%

(3.77)

%

8.96

%

7.10

%

5.68

%

Efficiency ratio(2)

77.24

%

74.35

%

72.62

%

76.81

%

83.95

%

Yield on earning assets

4.16

%

4.12

%

4.09

%

3.94

%

3.85

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.54

%

0.47

%

0.45

%

0.45

%

0.43

%



(1)

Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Company's 
net yield on its earning assets.

(2)

Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income,
net of securities gains or losses.

FAUQUIER BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



At or For the Quarter Ended,

(Dollars in thousands, except for ratios)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:














Nonaccrual loans

$

3,688

$

3,180

$

2,431

$

2,322

$

3,207

Restructured loans still accruing

3,744

4,182

4,361

4,506

4,541

Student loans greater than 90 past due

and still accruing

1,330

1,616

2,129

2,397

2,438

Loans greater than 90 days past due

and still accruing

772

49

565

104

1

Total nonperforming loans

9,534

9,027

9,486

9,329

10,187

Other real estate owned, net

1,356

1,356

1,356

1,356

1,356

Total nonperforming assets

$

10,890

$

10,383

$

10,842

$

10,685

$

11,543
















Allowance for loan losses

$

5,400

$

5,094

$

4,428

$

4,279

$

4,447

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.07

%

1.01

%

0.90

%

0.92

%

0.98

%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.73

%

0.63

%

0.50

%

0.50

%

0.70

%

Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming loans

56.64

%

56.43

%

46.68

%

45.87

%

43.65

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.90

%

1.80

%

1.94

%

2.00

%

2.24

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.60

%

1.61

%

1.72

%

1.65

%

1.83

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(7)

$

(541)

$

(39)

$

434

$

97

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

to average loans



(0.11)

%

(0.01)

%

0.09

%

0.02

%
















