FAURECIA ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN REGION EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT NIK ENDRUD

"With a background in customer management, operational excellence and a strong industrial knowhow, Nik will focus on a profitable growth strategy in North America," said Patrick Koller, Faurecia CEO. "His previous experience as head of North America's Seating division and Global Business Development, Product Strategy & Innovation roles within Faurecia give him the expertise needed to lead the Region. I'm very pleased to welcome him back to the Group".

Nik Endrud was previously Group Vice President and General Manager for Tenneco's global Ride Control business. Prior to Tenneco, he spent 13 years at Faurecia in significant Management positions.

Nik Endrud holds an engineering degree from Duke University, North Carolina.

