FAURECIA APTOIDE BRINGS LEADING COURSES ON BOARD, ALLOWING CAR OWNERS TO BOOK GOLF COURSES ON-THE-GO

LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faurecia Aptoide, the leading automotive App Store, is announcing its most recent partnership with Leading Courses, allowing car owners around the world to find and book golf courses on-the-go directly from their car's infotainment system.

Faurecia Aptoide is a joint venture between Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, and Aptoide, one of the largest independent Android App Stores. Faurecia and Aptoide joined forces in 2019 to develop and operate Android App Store solutions for the global automotive market.

Leading Courses is the largest golf course comparison website in Europe. Making it possible for golfers to book tee times at thousands of golf courses, the platform is available in 7 languages, it has information about 25,357 golf courses in 156 countries and is visited by over 400,000 avid golfers per month that find, book and review golf courses.

Through the scalable and adaptive App Store solution developed by Faurecia Aptoide and embraced by the BMW Group, Leading Courses offers golf lovers the possibility to easily find and book golf courses directly from their car, making it more accessible than ever. This partnership will contribute to an even more connected in-car experience that is increasingly becoming more diverse, providing the drivers with new, innovative and relevant use cases.

Thijs van Herkhuizen, General Manager at Faurecia Aptoide, declares: "Having Leading Courses as our partner is incredibly rewarding as it contributes to our connected in-car experience by allowing vehicle users to reserve their tee time from the comfort of the car. We are excited to work together and to keep shaping the onboard infotainment experience."

Ruben Meiland, CEO at Leading Courses, states: "This partnership with Faurecia Aptoide is very exciting and a great milestone for Leading Courses' on-the-go experience. We cater to hundreds of thousands of golfers globally, many of them through our mobile app. We help them to find and book courses that suit their needs, whether when they're planning ahead or deciding where to play on the spot. Making our services available in cars through Faurecia Aptoide's forward-thinking app solution provides a fantastic service for golfers across the globe."

About Faurecia Aptoide

Faurecia Aptoide is a joint venture between Faurecia and Aptoide. Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centres and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility.

Aptoide is the 3rd largest Android App Store in the world and is the game-changing Android App Store. With over 300 million users, 7 billion downloads and 1 million apps, Aptoide provides an alternative way to discover apps and games, with no geo-restrictions and one of the best malware detection systems in the market.

Faurecia Aptoide already counts with 200+ app partners and it has been chosen by, amongst others, the BMW Group as their App Store solution.

More about Faurecia Aptoide: www.faurecia-aptoide.com

About Leading Courses

Leading Courses was founded in 2012 to help golfers find and play suitable golf courses around the world. The website and app provide information on more than 25,000 golf courses worldwide. Over the past years, hundreds of thousands of reviews have been written to help golfers make the best decision on where to play.

Today, Leading Courses has over 400,000 website visitors per month and offers tee times for 3000 golf clubs in 18 countries. That makes it Europe's largest platform for golf course reviews and tee time bookings.

Contact

[email protected]

