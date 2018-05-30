Faurecia Celebrates New Blue Springs Facility with Beam Signing

"Blue Springs has the right people with the right expertise, which enables Faurecia to continue our strong growth in North America," said Donald Hampton, Jr., president of Faurecia Interiors in North America. "We are excited to expand our presence in Missouri as we commit to deliver the best, high-quality products to our customers. This opportunity is greatly attributed to the exceptional partnerships we enjoy with community leadership, and the highly motivated and skilled workforce in this state."

The new, 250,000 square foot facility will bring more than 300 new jobs to the area by the end of 2020. In total, Faurecia is making an investment of $60 million in the Blue Springs community.

"We are thrilled that this world-wide company has chosen Blue Springs as the location of its most recent production facility," said Carson Ross, mayor of Blue Springs. "As I like to say, Blue Springs is a City on the move and on the right track. We're bringing quality growth and development to the City, and this facility is a great example of that."

The Blue Springs location will manufacture and assemble door panels and instrument panels using the latest technologies. Faurecia currently employs more than 600 people in Missouri at its Clean Mobility facility in Dexter, and Seating facility in Wentzville.



About Faurecia

With 330 sites including 30 R&D centers, and 110 000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its three areas of business: automotive seating, interior systems and clean mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for smart life on board and sustainable mobility. In 2017, the Group posted total sales of €20.2 billion and value-added sales of €17.0 billion.

With North American headquarters based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Faurecia had sales of $5.3 billion in 2017 and employed approximately 20,000 people at 50 locations in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

