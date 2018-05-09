Faurecia Invests In Powersphyr To Enhance Its Technology Offering For Cockpit Connectivity

Powersphyr is a leading provider of innovative wireless charging solutions focused on automotive, consumer, and industrial markets. Their easy-to-use solutions can be adapted to many types of electronic devices benefitting from wireless power delivery. Powersphyr's wireless power solutions incorporate various near-field and far-field power delivery techniques to enable optimized user experiences for a multitude of applications.

David Weill, Vice President Marketing and Business Development of Faurecia Interiors declares: "The best–in class wireless solutions developed by Powersphyr are crucial to enhance the user connectivity experience inside the next generation of Cockpit. The synergies that exist between Powersphyr, Parrot Automotive and Coagent Electronics will make our offering more relevant for our customers and will enable us to propose complete, smart, seamless connectivity and infotainment solutions into the vehicle."

This investment was made by Faurecia Ventures, which advances Faurecia's innovation strategy by identifying, incubating and investing in start-ups with relevant technologies for sustainable mobility and smart life on board.

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 290 sites including 30 R&D centers and 109,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in its three areas of business: automotive seating, interior systems and clean mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for smart life on board and sustainable mobility. In 2017, the Group posted total sales of €20.2 billion and value-added sales of €17.0 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

