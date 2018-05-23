Faurecia Invests In Promethient And Accelerates The Development Of Thermal Comfort Technologies For The Cockpit Of The Future

Nik Endrud, Vice President for Strategy and Innovation at Faurecia Seating declared: "After having partnered last year with MAHLE, our investment in Promethient represents a new important step in the development of innovative thermal management solutions. As the cockpit of the future will allow multiple use cases and be occupant centric, technologies for thermal comfort and climate control management integrated into the seating system will facilitate individual and personalized thermal management for all occupants."

William Myers, CEO of Promethient said: "Our Thermavance system personalizes climate control while saving energy. These are key considerations for automakers and are especially important in the growing electric vehicle segment. The partnership with Faurecia represents a significant step for us within the automotive industry and clearly demonstrates the value of Thermavance within the marketplace."

This investment is made by Faurecia Ventures, which advances Faurecia's innovation strategy by identifying, incubating and investing in start-ups with relevant technologies for Sustainable Mobility and Smart Life on Board.

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 290 sites including 30 R&D centers and 109,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in its three areas of business: automotive seating, interior systems and clean mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for smart life on board and sustainable mobility. In 2017, the Group posted total sales of €20.2 billion and value-added sales of €17.0 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faurecia-invests-in-promethient-and-accelerates-the-development-of-thermal-comfort-technologies-for-the-cockpit-of-the-future-300653665.html

SOURCE Faurecia

Related Links

http://www.faurecia.com

