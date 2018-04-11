Olivier Fidry, President of Faurecia Japan declares: "the opening of our new headquarters and tech center is a key milestone in Faurecia's history in Japan. Bringing all of our businesses and technology activities together in this sophisticated new complex is an important move forward that will bring us even closer to our customers. Our goal is to strengthen our relationships with Japanese automakers to support their technology transformation especially for the Cockpit of the Future and powertrain electrification."

Present in Japan since 1996, Faurecia has forged close ties with Japanese carmakers through two joint-ventures and relationships with institutions such as the Kyoto Institute of Technology.

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 330 sites including 30 R&D centers, 110 000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in its three areas of business: automotive seating, interior systems and clean mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for smart life on board and sustainable mobility. In 2017, the Group posted total sales of €20.2 billion and value-added sales of €17.0 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faurecia-opens-a-tech-center-in-yokohama-to-accelerate-development-with-japanese-carmakers-300628283.html

SOURCE Faurecia

Related Links

http://www.faurecia.com

