Faurecia Showcases Sustainable Mobility Solutions For Passenger And Commercial Vehicles At 2021 ACT Expo

To present the latest innovations in hydrogen storage system solutions and in the sector of commercial vehicle exhaust aftertreatment, the Faurecia-Symbio booth will cover five Faurecia show products and one Symbio product:

Hydrogen Storage System for Light Commercial Vehicles – optimized system architecture and integration

– optimized system architecture and integration Hydrogen Storage Tank IV Tank – Best-in-class weight ratio for commercia vehicle applications

– Best-in-class weight ratio for commercia vehicle applications H2Motive StackPack 150 – Compact fuel cell solution designed for performance, high efficiency, and low heat rejection

– Compact fuel cell solution designed for performance, high efficiency, and low heat rejection Inline System connected to pre SCR & Heated Doser – On & Off highway underfloor aftertreatment integrated with close coupled LOSCR and heated doser for ultra-low emissions.

– On & Off highway underfloor aftertreatment integrated with close coupled LOSCR and heated doser for ultra-low emissions. Electrical Heated Catalyst – Reduces emissions in cold start situations and ensures ultra-low emissions in all driving conditions

– Reduces emissions in cold start situations and ensures ultra-low emissions in all driving conditions Compact Mixer- Gen 3 – On & Off highway low backpressure Urea mixer

As a global leader in the light vehicle segment for sustainable mobility, Faurecia is excited to participate for the first time at the ACT Expo showcase to share its innovative solutions for ultra-low and zero emissions for the on-highway, light duty, and commercial vehicle market, specifically its advancements in hydrogen fuel cell technology for light and commercial vehicles.

