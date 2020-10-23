FAU's A.D. Henderson University School Ranked Second In America For K-5

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Atlantic University's A.D. Henderson University School has been ranked the No. 2 Best Public Elementary School and the No. 11 Best Public Middle School in America by Niche , the largest website for researching public and private K-12 schools.

Henderson is also ranked the No. 2 Best Public Elementary School in Florida and No. 2 Best Public Middle School in Florida. Florida Atlantic University High School was ranked second for Best Public High School in Florida.

Niche examines thousands of K-12 schools across the United States and ranks them based on a variety of factors, including test scores, student-teacher ratio and reviews from students and parents. For example, Henderson received an A+ in the administration, academics, diversity, college prep, food, and health and safety categories.

"The entire A.D. Henderson & FAU High School community is extremely proud of this recognition from Niche," said Sherry Bees, principal/director of A.D. Henderson & FAU High School. "We continually take steps to position our students and school for the greatest success, and, for that success to be recognized by a third-party organization such as Niche is truly powerful."

Niche uses reviews, surveys and the most up-to-date data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) to compare, score and connect data points to analyze schools. For the complete list of the 2021 Best Schools in America rankings, visit www.niche.com/k12/rankings/.

