FAU's College of Business Executive Education Programs Break into 'Financial Times' Rankings

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Atlantic University College of Business' executive education professional development programs have been ranked by the Financial Times for the first time in its annual rankings of the top 80 open enrollment executive educations programs in the world.

FAU ranked No. 71 globally, No. 15 in the United States, No. 3 in the southeast, and No. 1 in Florida in the FT Executive Education Rankings. Among public universities, FAU ranked No. 6 in the U.S. and No. 2 in the southeast. FAU also ranked No. 3 in the world for female participants, with females making up 61 percent of its participants. Switzerland's IMD Business School and Stanford University's Graduate School of Business were tied atop this year's rankings.

FAU Executive Education offers professional development courses, seminars, certificate programs, and corporate and customized programs for professionals in all industries, from business owners to senior executives, seeking to pursue a higher level of knowledge, accelerate their career growth, improve performance and drive innovation.

FAU Executive Education offers the most diversified selection of national and international certification programs in South Florida, with more than 60 programs to choose from. These programs are developed for individuals who wish to hone their skills on a specific topic of interest, whether to gain a further understanding of the subject matter, better their performance at work, or diversify their expertise. Offered in convenient online, evening, weekend or boot camp formats, these programs are designed by subject matter experts and deliver immediate, relevant knowledge that will make participants more marketable in any industry.

Financial Times looks at a variety of factors in determining its rankings. Participants are surveyed on the program's preparation, course design, teaching methods and materials, faculty, quality of participants, new skills and learning, follow-up, aims achieved, food and accommodation and facilities. The business school survey looks at female and international participation, program growth, international location, partner schools and faculty diversity.

FAU's Executive Education also offers executive degree programs that are designed for busy professionals who want to advance their skills without career interruption. All degree programs encourage long-lasting personal and professional relationships through their cohort design, as well as flexibility through weekend, evening and online courses.

