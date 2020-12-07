Favale Media Presents A Special Edition Of "Ten Minutes with Brian Kelsey" Featuring Internet Sensation Leta Powell Drake

"The spirit of my talk show is influenced very much by David Letterman's NBC Late Night Show, so I was thrilled to hear that Vinnie wanted to do something together," said Kelsey.

Favale, who was the executive in charge of David Letterman's CBS show for over twenty years, loved Brian's approach to the talk show genre or as Kelsey calls it; "A celeberty-ish talk show…in a garage."

Kelsey's has built (to scale) a replica of a late-night talk show in the garage of his home in Westport, CT.

Featuring a variety of guest including CNN's Alisyn Camerota, actress Stephanie Szostak, singer Gino Vanelli and Talking Heads' Chris Frantz, "Ten Minutes with Brian Kelsey" has built a growing following on his YouTube channel.

"I discovered Brian's show the same week that the Leta Powell Drake interview video went viral and thought that Brian could learn a few things from Ms. Drake."

Favale pitched Kelsey the idea of having Leta on his show "and being the great producer that he is, he quickly locked in the interview with the now much in demand Ms. Drake."

Leta hosted a talk show in the 70's on KLN in Nebraska, interviewing a who's who of movie and tv stars including Tom Hanks, Michael Keaton and Kirk Douglas.

In November, movie blogger John Frankensteiner put together a video compilation and tweeted: "Currently obsessed with Leta Powell Drake, the greatest interviewer of all time." and within a day it had amassed over 8 million views.

With an interview style that's been described as having the charm of Mary Hart, the enthusiasm of Jimny Glick and the bluntness of Mike Wallace, it's no surprise that Leta captured America's heart.

"It was an honor to have Leta on my show. She hasn't lost a bit of her energy and humor after all these years and I'd be lucky to a fraction of her success."

SOURCE Favale Media

