Favale Media releases "This Too Shall Pass," A New Hallmark Channel Musical Anthem?

"I woke up in the middle of one night in April and couldn't sleep. This familiar phrase came to me. I've heard it many times but suddenly it became very personal to me. The melody easily flowed once I had the title which suggested a song about a mother consoling her child or a friend consoling a friend…a song about hope."

Favale was moved by Hindin's beautiful song and for lyrical inspiration "I embraced my inner Hallmark Channel and pretended that the song was in one of their now ubiquitous holiday movies."

They knew had something special on their hands and were determined to have the song released by Thanksgiving. Producing a song (during the pandemic no less) was going to be difficult but the two entertainment veterans knew the right people to reach out to.

For the music track (along with the orchestration and arrangement), Hindin enlisted his good friend Steve Orich (Tony Award nominee for his work on "Jersey Boys".)

"Steve produced a beautiful track and had now raised the bar even higher," said Hindin.

Hindin and Favale both knew the perfect singer for "This Too Shall Pass", Deborah Tranelli. Tranelli has had an illustrious career in television (Dallas) and theater.

"Bill and I were thrilled when she agreed to record our song."

The idea for the accompanying music video was to match the lyrics with "hallmark" moments from classic Hollywood movies.

At first, Favale wasn't sure if there would be enough clips "…and I wanted to avoid being too on the nose. But It didn't take long for me to see that we had a very special video on our hands."

"I knew that Vinnie would come up with something meaningful, personal and universal," said Hindin. "He exceeded my wildest expectations. And the video brings a visual to the story I wanted to tell. I am thrilled at the result! It is a blessing to be able to work with close friends in creating something beautiful and meaningful."

SOURCE Favale Media