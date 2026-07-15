Reinventing the $1 billion drink mix category with a modern, organic take on the classic flavors consumers grew up loving, without the junk

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FAVE, the organic drink mix brand bringing back the nostalgic flavors America grew up on, today announced a $1 million seed round led by Supernatural Ventures and an exclusive, national launch at Sprouts Farmers Market.

FAVE Raises $1 Million Seed Round Led By Supernatural Ventures And Launches Nationwide At Sprouts Farmers Market

In a beverage aisle increasingly crowded with brands competing on function and performance, FAVE is bringing the focus back to flavor. As the first certified organic brand in the nearly $1 billion drink mix category, FAVE is reimagining a category still dominated by legacy brands made with artificial dyes, artificial flavors and 30–40 grams of sugar per serving. FAVE delivers the taste consumers remember, made with organic ingredients and with just 6 grams of organic cane sugar and 25 calories.

FAVE was founded by Ryan Raish, a 20-year CPG sales leader who helped build and scale category-defining brands including Guayaki, Honest Tea, popchips and Chloe's Pops.

"When I stood in the drink mix aisle, I realized there wasn't a single option I'd feel good about putting in my cart," said Ryan Raish, Founder and CEO of FAVE. "From day one, I knew there was an opportunity to reimagine the category. It took nearly two years and hundreds of formulations to create the nostalgic flavors people remember without compromising on ingredients. Seeing Sprouts believe in that vision so quickly with a national launch is incredibly rewarding."

The $1 million seed round was led by Supernatural Ventures, a leading early-stage consumer investment firm behind breakout brands including Poppi, Goodles, Bachan's and Jesse & Ben's. Other investors include the Angel Group, Great Circle Ventures, and CPG leaders and founders from brands including popchips, Perfect Bar and Brainiac.

"We're thrilled to lead FAVE's seed round and support Ryan, who has a clear vision for where this category is headed," said Chris Robb, General Partner at Supernatural Ventures. "For the past decade, innovation in the drink mix category has largely centered on function and performance. FAVE saw an opportunity that others overlooked—putting incredible flavor at the center of the conversation with ingredients today's consumers expect. That's a powerful combination."

FAVE's launch lineup – Lemonade, Fruit Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Tangy Orange – is USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, delivering the nostalgic flavors consumers love with ingredients they feel good about bringing home. The brand is quickly gaining momentum, earning recognition as the winner of the Naturally Network San Diego Pitch Slam, a Progressive Grocer Editor's Pick, and receiving UNFI's "Up Next" designation and KeHE's "Golden Ticket."

FAVE is available now in 10-count cartons at almost 500 Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide for $8.99 MSRP, and in 16-stick pouches at favemixes.com, Thrive Market and Amazon for $24.99 MSRP.

For more information, visit www.favemixes.com or check out @FaveMixes on Instagram and Facebook.

About Fave

FAVE is shaking up the $1 billion drink mix category with a modern, organic take on classic flavors. Made with Certified Organic ingredients, just 6 grams of organic cane sugar, and zero artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Founded by 20-year CPG veteran Ryan Raish and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, FAVE is the first Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified brand to ever hit the drink mix aisle. Find your Fave at Sprouts Farmers Market, favemixes.com, Thrive Market, and Amazon. Don't panic, it's organic.

Contact

JESSUP PR, [email protected]

SOURCE FAVE