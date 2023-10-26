FAVERGRAY ANNOUNCES DELIVERY OF FLAMINGO CROSSINGS VILLAGE: 10,440-BED DEVELOPMENT FOR DISNEY INTERNSHIPS & PROGRAMS PARTICIPANTS

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FaverGray, a leading general contractor based in Jacksonville, Florida, is proud to announce the delivery of Flamingo Crossings Village, a $498.2 million intern housing development totaling 2,614 units and 10,440 beds in Orlando, Florida.

FaverGray was selected by American Campus Communities as the general contractor during the site selection process and provided preconstruction and due diligence services throughout the project completion. The project architect was Niles Bolton Architects.

Flamingo Crossings Village

The purpose of establishing this community was to cater to individuals participating in the Disney Internships Program. For more than 40 years, the Disney Internships Program has provided an exceptional professional journey for students all over the world. Partnering with American Campus Communities (ACC), the largest developer of student housing communities in the nation, Flamingo Crossings Village presents participants with apartments and facilities that will grant them a comfortable, secure, and tranquil setting next to Walt Disney World®.

Spanning approximately 120 acres of land, the Flamingo Crossings Village initiative occupies two sections of property located to the East and West of Flamingo Crossings Boulevard. Positioned with convenient access to Western Way and SR-429, and near Flamingo Crossings Town Center, the project holds a central location 10 minutes away from Disney's Magic Kingdom, Disney's Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

"We take great pride in announcing the successful delivery of Flamingo Crossings Village, and our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our dedicated team, valued partners, and excellent subcontractors for their unwavering commitment and hard work," said Ben Hinson, Executive Vice President at FaverGray.

"Our team has completed an extraordinary endeavor with this project. We extend our sincere gratitude and congratulate our team, partners, and subcontractors on the successful delivery of the Flamingo Crossings Village community. It has been a true privilege to be a part of this monumental project," said John Kitchens, Division Leader at FaverGray.

The East Parcel

The East Parcel consists of 20 four-story residential buildings offering 1,323 units and 5,284 beds. The design includes three exterior/roof design concepts to provide variety and interest in distinct residential neighborhoods.

The East Parcel also includes one 25,000-square-foot Education Building in non-combustible Type II construction and one 25,000-square-foot Community Center in non-combustible Type II construction. Other structures include one maintenance and several ancillary amenity buildings. The East Parcel contains approximately 2,610 surface parking spaces and encompasses approximately 1,963,409 square feet in total.

The West Parcel

The West Parcel consists of 21 four-story residential buildings containing 1,291 units and 5,156 beds. The design includes three exterior/roof design concepts to provide variety and interest in distinct residential neighborhoods.

The West Parcel also includes one 25,000-square-foot Community Center in non-combustible Type II construction. Other structures include one maintenance and several ancillary amenity buildings. The West Parcel contains approximately 2,618 surface parking spaces and encompasses approximately 1,866,122 square feet.

FaverGray is proud to contribute to the success of the Disney Internships Program and looks forward to seeing the positive impact Flamingo Crossings Village will have on the lives of its residents. For more information about FaverGray, visit www.favergray.com .

About FaverGray

FaverGray is an award-winning, fully integrated general contractor in Jacksonville, Fla., specializing in building multifamily and student housing communities. Since 2005, the company has contracted more than $2 billion in project revenue. As a general contractor with projects delivered in 15 states and 61 cities across the U.S., FaverGray's mission is to deliver success by offering creative solutions, providing a fully integrated team from concept to completion, and exceeding client expectations. Visit www.favergray.com for more information.

