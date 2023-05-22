FAVERGRAY BREAKS GROUND ON 234-UNIT MULTIFAMILY DEVELOPMENT IN LUTZ, FLORIDA: LIVANO AT SUNLAKE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FaverGray is announcing the construction of Livano at Sunlake, a luxury multifamily community for developer LIV Development. Located at SR 54 and Henley Road in Lutz, Florida the 234-unit community will be available to residents in the second quarter of 2025

The Livano at Sunlake project sits on a 20.19-acre site and will include one 4-story apartment building with superior amenities. The one to three-bedroom rental units will feature stainless steel appliances and LVT/tile flooring.

Community amenities will include an integrated clubhouse with leasing offices, a fitness center, coffee shop, coworking space, and a 4,285 SF standalone pet center. Outdoor amenities will include several gas fire pits, play equipment, gathering areas, and a dog park.

"The FaverGray team is thrilled to partner with LIV Development, on this exciting new project" shares Ben Hinson, Executive Vice President at FaverGray. Livano at Sunlake will be an essential part of Lutz's growth as a luxury, top-of-the-market residential product. "FaverGray is proud to be part of the development in Pasco County as this area has become the fastest-growing suburb of Tampa," states Hinson.

"Our team is honored to break ground on our first project with LIV Development, to offer a luxury multifamily product to this flourishing area," shares Walker Palmer, Division Leader at FaverGray. "Livano at Sunlake will showcase the outstanding quality of work that FaverGray and LIV Development deliver to a new development."

About FaverGray

FaverGray is an award-winning, fully integrated general contractor in Jacksonville, Fla., specializing in building multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities. Since 2005, the company has contracted more than $2 billion in project revenue. As a general contractor with projects delivered in 15 states and 61 cities across the U.S., FaverGray's mission is to deliver success by offering creative solutions, providing a fully-integrated team from concept to completion, and exceeding client expectations. Visit www.favergray.com for more information.

