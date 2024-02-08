FAVERGRAY BREAKS GROUND ON OCALA HEATH BROOK: 288 UNIT MULTIFAMILY DEVELOPMENT IN OCALA, FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FaverGray, a leading multifamily and student housing general contractor, proudly announces the groundbreaking of the Ocala Heath Brook project, a luxurious 288-unit apartment community set to redefine upscale living in Ocala, Florida.

Situated on approximately 13 acres, the Ocala Heath Brook project spans 291,896 square feet and will feature seven buildings with a unit mix including 87 one-bedroom units, 105 two-bedroom units, and 36 three-bedroom units. This expansive development aims to meet the diverse housing needs of the community.

Key features of the Ocala Heath Brook project include a clubhouse, dog park, swimming pool, pool pavilion with two cabanas, maintenance building, and a designated trash/recycling area. The meticulously planned amenities are geared towards fostering a vibrant and inclusive community environment.

The vision for the development encompasses four 3-story Type A apartment buildings, three 3-story Type B apartment buildings, one maintenance building, and a clubhouse equipped with a fitness room and clubroom. The resort-style swimming pool is poised to become a focal point of leisure and relaxation for residents.

FaverGray is excited to contribute to the growth and enhancement of the Ocala community with the Ocala Heath Brook project. This development represents a commitment to quality, innovation, and creating spaces that enrich the lives of those who call it home.

About FaverGray: FaverGray, an award-winning general contractor, focuses on creating exceptional multifamily and student housing communities. With decades of expertise in this niche, we bring a deep understanding of the unique needs and dynamics of these specialized projects.

