FaverGray Delivers Aperture at UCF - 680-Bed Student Housing Community in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FaverGray is proud to announce the successful delivery of Aperture, a 204-unit, 680-bed student housing community located in Orlando, Florida, just minutes from the University of Central Florida (UCF). Completed in Fall 2025 for Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Aperture represents a significant addition to the growing UCF housing market, providing students with a vibrant, resort-style living experience.

Aperture at UCF in Orlando, Florida

Situated on approximately eight acres along East Colonial Drive, the development encompasses 320,524 square feet across two five-story apartment buildings flanking a six-level precast parking garage. The project was designed to enhance student life and foster connection through modern, community-driven spaces.

"Delivering Aperture has been a true team effort," said John Kitchens, Division Leader at FaverGray. "Our partnership with the client, design team, and subcontractors was instrumental in bringing this project to life. Together, we've created a dynamic community that supports UCF's continued growth and enhances the student housing experience in Orlando."

Modern Design and Premier Amenities

Aperture offers a comprehensive amenity package tailored to meet the needs of today's students. Residents enjoy a resort-style swimming pool with water features and a large media screen, a two-level fitness center, multiple study and social lounges, a fenced-in dog park, and an integrated coffee house that promotes convenience and connection.

Each apartment comes fully furnished, with private bedrooms and bathrooms, quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry, and memory-foam mattresses, ensuring both comfort and quality for student residents.

Delivering Excellence in Student Housing

The successful completion of Aperture marks another milestone in FaverGray's extensive student housing portfolio. With more than 100 completed projects totaling over 17,000 units nationwide, FaverGray continues to deliver communities that combine quality, innovation, and long-term value.

FaverGray partners with leading developers across the country to deliver high-quality multifamily and student housing communities from concept to completion. The firm provides early collaboration, detailed preconstruction services, and transparent pricing to ensure each project's success.

Developers interested in discussing upcoming projects or preconstruction pricing opportunities are encouraged to contact the FaverGray team to learn more.

About FaverGray

Founded in 2005, FaverGray is an award-winning, Jacksonville Beach–based general contractor specializing in multifamily, student housing, and senior living construction throughout the United States. With a proven track record of delivering over 111 projects and 17,000 units on time and within budget, FaverGray is dedicated to building long-term partnerships grounded in trust, integrity, and excellence.

For more information, visit www.favergray.com or contact [email protected]

