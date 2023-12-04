Favor Delivery And Southern Smoke Foundation Team Up For Holiday Giving Campaign With $50,000 Donation Goal

Texans can give to Southern Smoke after every order in the Favor app now through the end of the year; delivery service will match customer contributions $1 for $1 up to $25,000 total

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor Delivery today announced its latest partnership with Southern Smoke Foundation for the holiday season, giving its customers an easy way to support restaurant industry workers every time they place an order through the Favor app or website. With a donation goal of $50,000, Favor will double the impact of customer contributions by matching $1 for $1 up to $25,000 total.

Favor Delivery today announced its latest partnership with Southern Smoke Foundation for the holiday season, giving its customers an easy way to support restaurant industry workers every time they place an order with Favor through the app or website. With a donation goal of $50,000, Favor will double the impact of customer contributions by matching $1 for $1 up to $25,000 total.

Now through December 31, 2023, customer contributions will go directly toward emergency relief funding for food and beverage workers and the opportunity for them to access free mental health services for members across the Texas food and beverage industry. After checkout, Favor customers will have the opportunity to give any amount with 100% of proceeds going towards the Southern Smoke Foundation.

The Southern Smoke Foundation is a nonprofit founded and powered by current and past food and beverage workers. Based in Houston, Texas, Southern Smoke Foundation is dedicated to creating a meaningful safety net of support for the food and beverage industry nationwide.

"We love working with partners who truly understand our mission," said Chris Shepherd, founding director of Southern Smoke Foundation. "Our friends at Favor know that for the restaurant industry to thrive, those who work in the food and beverage industry must have support and a safety net though emergency relief funding and no cost mental health services. The holiday season is tough for F+B workers, so the support from Favor and their customers is vital to getting them through. It's the holiday cheer the industry needs!"

In Texas alone, Southern Smoke has granted more than $1 million to food and beverage workers and provided over 2,700 no-cost mental healthcare sessions statewide.

"As a Texas-based restaurant delivery app, we know just how essential and impactful the Southern Smoke Foundation's work is across the restaurant industry — especially in our home state," said Keith Duncan, Favor CEO. "The importance of Southern Smoke's mission, to provide everyday support and resources across the food and beverage industry, cannot be overstated. We are honored to launch this monthlong partnership to raise funds and awareness of their critically important work this holiday season and beyond."

Now celebrating 10 years as the only delivery app for Texans by Texans, Favor has donated over $1 million to causes around the state.

Now through December 21, 2023, customers can give to Southern Smoke every time they place an order through Favor's app or website . The Texas-based on-demand delivery service encourages Texans to support Southern Smoke Foundation year round – visit southernsmoke.org/donate to give at any time.

About Southern Smoke Foundation

Founded by James Beard Foundation award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and Executive Director Lindsey Brown, Southern Smoke Foundation provides access to mental health services through its program, Behind You, and emergency relief funding to food and beverage (F+B) workers nationwide. This includes restaurant, bar, and cafe workers; farmers and ranchers; winemakers, distillers, and brewers; and anyone in the industry faced with financial hardship because of a natural disaster, medical emergency, accident, or other unforeseen incident.

To date, Southern Smoke Foundation has granted more than $11.1M to F+B workers, and since 2020, has provided over 3,900 no-cost counseling sessions to F+B workers and their children in California, Illinois, Louisiana, New York, and Texas. To support Southern Smoke Foundation or to apply for assistance, visit https://southernsmoke.org .

About Favor

Founded in Austin in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners (drivers), who have delivered more than 80 million Favors to date—which range from restaurant meals and alcohol to groceries and everyday essentials. In 2018, Favor became the first US on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability, which prompted its sale to grocery retailer H-E-B, a trusted and deeply loved staple for Texans since 1905. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on TikTok , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Favor