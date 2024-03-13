Favor Delivery Announces a New Integration With the Toast Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Favor Delivery is excited to announce that it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem. This integration is designed to allow restaurants to streamline operations and directly integrate Favor's marketplace platform to their point-of-sale for a seamless ordering experience.

Founded in 2013 in Austin, Texas, Favor is a Texas-born-and-based restaurant delivery service operating in over 400 cities with other 100,000 Runners (delivery drivers) statewide.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem, a curated portfolio of more than 200 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Favor to the Toast Partner Ecosystem, and delighted to offer our Texas customers a way to simplify and streamline their restaurant operations by integrating the Favor delivery platform directly with their Toast POS," said Keith Corbin, Senior Director, Business Development from Toast. "By partnering with Favor, restaurants across Texas can streamline the ordering process for their customers and manage their menus in real time, all in one place."

"Integrating Favor's popular platform with Toast's efficient POS system is a no-brainer," said David Galbreth, Owner of OrderUp in San Antonio, Texas. "Integration is seamless, resulting in more accurate orders and saved time by receiving orders directly from the customer. We have had a long, positive partnership with Favor, the Toast integration has only made it better."

Now celebrating 10 years as the only delivery app by and for Texans, Favor is uniquely positioned to serve Texans and help restaurants increase sales and awareness across the Lone Star State. As Texas' only Texas-based restaurant delivery app, Favor offers an incredible number of insights to restaurants on how Texas orders in, including in its recent inaugural How Texas Orders In Report, which provides an inside look into the palates and preferences of Texas residents across the state.

"Restaurants across Texas rely on Favor to offer the best delivery experience to their customers," said Zach Nienow, Vice President of Revenue and Strategic Partners at Favor. "We could not be more excited to help restaurants streamline their operations and provide an even better guest experience through Favor and Toast's integration. By partnering with Favor, Toast customers can decrease customer wait time, increase order accuracy, and boost joint merchandising and marketing efforts to bring in new customers and orders, while also gaining the expertise that only a Texas-born-and-bred restaurant delivery service can offer."

About Favor

Founded in Austin in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners (drivers), who have delivered more than 80 million Favors to date—which range from restaurant meals and alcohol to groceries and everyday essentials. In 2018, Favor became the first US on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability, which prompted its sale to grocery retailer H-E-B, a trusted and deeply loved staple for Texans since 1905. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Instagram , Linkedin , TikTok and X .

