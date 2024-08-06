FAVOR DELIVERY HONORS LOCAL RESTAURANTS WITH BEST IN TEXAS 2024 AWARDS

Best in Texas 2024 awards recognize 36 local restaurants on Favor that exemplify Texas hospitality

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor Delivery , the only restaurant delivery app by and for Texans, today announced the winners of its Best in Texas 2024 awards across the Lone Star State, including Greater Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio. Since 2023, the Best in Texas awards have recognized some of Favor's most-loved and most-ordered locally owned and operated restaurant partners throughout Texas.

Favor's Best in Texas 2024 awards honors 36 local restaurants across some of the Texas-based delivery app's most popular cuisines and categories, including, American, Mexican, Asian, Italian, barbecue and dessert. In addition to being some of the most-ordered and most-loved local restaurant partners in the Favor app, 2024 winners were also selected for exemplifying Texas hospitality by consistently providing the best user experience, offering quick delivery times and upholding an excellent customer service rating.

"We are honored to be named one of Favor's 2024 Best in Texas restaurants and are thankful for our hard-working team that keeps the pits burning and meat smoking for our community," said Goode Company Barbecue, Best in Texas 2024 winner in Houston. "We've been serving Houston for nearly 50 years, and we're grateful that Favor gives us the opportunity to put the authentic Texas barbecue we're known for in the hands of our neighbors, near and far."

In addition to an official Best in Texas plaque for their restaurants, this recognition includes a number of perks designed to celebrate and spotlight these beloved businesses. As Favor's Best in Texas winners, these merchants also receive free featured placements in the Favor app, discounted delivery fees and additional marketing promotion across Favor's marketing channels.

"Being recognized as the Best in Texas is a tremendous honor because our love for this state runs deep," said Bird Bakery, Best in Texas 2024 winner in San Antonio. "Thanks to Favor, we can now expand our services beyond our restaurant walls and reach more people across the great state of Texas!"

The full list of Best in Texas 2024 winners across the Lone Star State includes:

Austin

Corpus Christi

Dallas-Fort Worth

Houston

Rio Grande Valley

San Antonio

Available exclusively in Texas, Favor is the delivery service local businesses love and depend on every day, whether it's starting a delivery business or scaling in-house offerings. To become a merchant partner, visit favordelivery.com/for-merchants .

About Favor

Founded in Austin in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners (drivers), who have delivered more than 80 million Favors to date—which range from restaurant meals and alcohol to groceries and everyday essentials. In 2018, Favor became the first US on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability, which prompted its sale to grocery retailer H-E-B, a trusted and deeply loved staple for Texans since 1905. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

