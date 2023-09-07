FAVOR DELIVERY HONORS LOCAL RESTAURANTS WITH BEST IN TEXAS AWARDS

Local businesses recognized as "most-Favored" partners across the Lone Star State

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor Delivery , the only restaurant delivery app by and for Texans, announced today the winners of its Best in Texas awards. These awards recognize the most-ordered locally owned and operated restaurant partners of 2023 in Favor's key markets across Texas.

Favor Delivery, the only restaurant delivery app by and for Texans, announced today the winners of its Best in Texas awards. These awards recognize the most-ordered locally owned and operated restaurant partners of 2023 in Favor’s key markets across Texas. The Best in Texas winners across the Lone Star State and their most-Favored dish are as follows:

In addition to an official Best in Texas decal for their restaurant and promotion on Favor's social channels, this recognition includes a number of perks designed to celebrate and spotlight these beloved businesses. As Favor's Best in Texas winners, these merchants receive free featured placements in the Favor app and discounted delivery fees for three months.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our most-ordered local restaurant partners with Favor's Best in Texas awards," said Keith Duncan, CEO of Favor Delivery. "As Texas' only Texas-based food delivery app, we are deeply committed to supporting and uplifting local businesses. It is an honor to award and highlight these locally owned and operated restaurants that are truly loved in their communities."

The Best in Texas winners across the Lone Star State and their most-Favored dish are as follows:

Island Grill | Houston | Grilled Chicken Pita

| | Grilled Chicken Pita Siempre Natural |Rio Grande Valley |Soup & Sandwich Combo

|Rio Grande Valley |Soup & Sandwich Combo Chaba Thai Bistro | Beaumont | Chaba Pad Kee Mao

| | Chaba Pad Kee Mao Kiko's Mexican Food Restaurant & Cantina | Corpus Christi | Three Cheese Enchilada Plate

| | Three Cheese Enchilada Plate Austin Java | Austin | Breakfast Quesadilla

| | Breakfast Quesadilla Bird Bakery | San Antonio | California Turkey Sandwich

| | California Turkey Sandwich Di Campli's Italian Ristorante | Waco , Pollo Marsala

| , Blue Sky Texas | Lubbock / Midland - Odessa | Cheeseburger

| / - | Cheeseburger Dive Coastal Cuisine | Dallas | Dive Wrap

| | Dive Wrap Yogi's Deli & Grill | Fort Worth | Breakfast Sandwich

Available exclusively in Texas, Favor is the delivery service local businesses love and depend on every day, whether it's starting a delivery business or scaling in-house offerings. To become a merchant partner, visit favordelivery.com/for-merchants .

About Favor

Founded in Austin in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners (drivers), who have delivered more than 80 million Favors to date—which range from restaurant meals and alcohol to groceries and everyday essentials. In 2018, Favor became the first US on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability, which prompted its sale to grocery retailer H-E-B, a trusted and deeply loved staple for Texans since 1905. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Favor