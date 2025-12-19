Favor Releases Third Annual "How Texas Orders In" Report

A look at Texans' delivery tastes and preferences in 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor , the only on-demand delivery app by and for Texans, released its 2025 How Texas Orders In report today, highlighting the trends, tastes and memorable orders that defined delivery across the Lone Star State this year. From top dishes, dips and drinks to the most heartwarming and hilarious Delivery Notes, the 2025 report shares how Texans relied on delivery to make the most of every moment this year.

How Texas Orders In:

Favor's How Texas Orders In report shares a look at Texans' delivery tastes and preferences throughout 2025.

Tacos and queso held onto their top spots as Texans' most-ordered dish and dip, while coffee overtook Dr Pepper to become the most ordered drink of 2025.





and held onto their top spots as Texans' most-ordered dish and dip, while overtook Dr Pepper to become the most ordered drink of 2025. Preference data revealed Texans chose corn tortilla tacos over flour tortilla tacos, sweet tea over unsweet tea, white wine over red wine, and bone-in wings over boneless wings.





over flour tortilla tacos, over unsweet tea, over red wine, and over boneless wings. Tomatoes, avocados, limes and jalapeños topped H-E-B Now orders – a clear sign Texans were making plenty of guacamole in 2025.

With Favor available in more than 400 Texas cities, the report also spotlights hyper-local moments across the state:

Austin saw Thai orders double during the White Lotus season finale on April 6.





saw during the on April 6. Dallas–Fort Worth led the state in edamame orders.





led the state in orders. Houston logged the most "thank you" and "howdy" messages in Delivery Notes for delivery drivers.





logged the most and messages in Delivery Notes for delivery drivers. San Antonio had the most requests to add jalapeños .





had the most requests to . Rio Grande Valley ordered 14 times more tamales than the average of other Texas cities.





ordered than the average of other Texas cities. Lubbock experienced a spike in tortilla orders during college football season – but orders dipped after the ban on tossing tortillas on the field.

One of the report's most beloved sections focuses on Delivery Notes, offering a glimpse into how Texans communicate with Runners (that's what Favor delivery drivers are called). "Don't knock" remained the most common note left for Runners, but "don't judge" notes increased this year, including messages like "Don't judge the dead plants on my porch" and "Don't judge me by how close I live to the store!".

Delivery Notes also captured how Texans relied on Favor in unexpected moments, from extra hair dye for a San Antonian mid-color to a Coke Zero rescue for an Austinite when a restaurant's soda machine went down.

View the full report at howtexasordersin.com .

About Favor

Founded in Austin in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners (that's what we call Favor delivery drivers), who have delivered more than 100 million Favors to date—which range from restaurant meals and alcohol to groceries and everyday essentials. In 2018, Favor became the first US on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability, which prompted its sale to grocery retailer H-E-B, a trusted and deeply loved staple for Texans since 1905. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Instagram , Linkedin , TikTok and X .

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Favor