Favor Reveals Second Annual How Texas Orders In Report

2024 report highlights the Lone Star State's most memorable delivery moments and cravings

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor, the only on-demand delivery app by and for Texans, today released its second annual How Texas Orders In Report, showcasing the trends, tastes and memorable orders that defined the year in delivery across the Lone Star State. From top dishes, dips and drinks to the most heartwarming and hilarious delivery notes, the 2024 report shares how Texans relied on delivery to make the most of every moment this year.

What filled Texans' plates:

Tacos remained the most ordered dish across the state, followed by burgers.

Queso dethroned salsa as the most-ordered dip, with guacamole remaining in third.

Fries were so popular they could create a path from the Texas State Capitol to the Alamo and back.

Seasonal highlights:

New Year's Day recovery orders ranged from a single order of 50 breakfast biscuits in Rio Grande Valley to hot tea, ginger shots and a weighted blanket in Houston .

. Poolside deliveries surged in June, with top items including rosé, grilling essentials and convenience store snacks.

Even in record-breaking heat, some Texans proved their cravings for hot soup know no bounds.

The best of Texan's delivery notes:

"Don't knock" requests led the way, as both human and pet parents sought quiet drop-offs to keep the peace at home.

Texans got creative with their delivery instructions, from birthday serenades and dramatic pizza arrival announcements.

From champagne to celebrate an engagement to a surprise cup of coffee with a loving note, Texans turned to delivery to brighten their loved ones' days.

Beyond the doorstep:

A crane operator in Dallas enjoyed a meal delivered via bucket from above.

enjoyed a meal delivered via bucket from above. A rotisserie chicken made its way to a concert line in Houston .

. A bartender at a San Antonio wedding kept the celebration going with 12 emergency bags of ice.

"It's been another incredible year connecting Texans with what they need, when they need it most," said Chris Flores, Favor's chief tasting officer. "From comfort food cravings to celebratory surprises, every delivery tells a story. This report is our way of celebrating the memorable moments we've shared with Texans throughout 2024."

Visit howtexasordersin.com to view the full report.

About Favor

Founded in Austin in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners (drivers), who have delivered more than 90 million Favors to date—which range from restaurant meals and alcohol to groceries and everyday essentials. In 2018, Favor became the first US on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability, which prompted its sale to grocery retailer H-E-B, a trusted and deeply loved staple for Texans since 1905. For more information, visit favordelivery.c om and follow Favor on Facebook , Instagram , Linkedin , TikTok and X .

SOURCE Favor