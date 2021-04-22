Favorite Chef 2021 Competition Winner Announced

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's Favorite Chef 2021 competition has successfully concluded and the winner is Sémone Hopkins from Newport News, Virginia. Competing against more than 25,000 candidates from around the world, Sémone works as a pastry chef, baker and cake decorator in addition to catering large-scale events with her specialty: four cheese silky macaroni and cheese. In November 2020, Hopkins received an Associate of Applied Science in Culinary Arts, graduating Summa Cum Laude from ECPI University. Her prize package includes a $50,000 cash prize and a two-page advertising spread in Bon Appétit, the food and entertaining magazine published since 1956.

The winner of Favorite Chef 2021.

"All my life people have doubted my dreams," Hopkins said. "With $50,000, I can further my passion of pursuing savory and sweet cuisine. Thank you to everyone who made me the Favorite Chef!"

Voting opened for Favorite Chef, an online voting competition for chefs and passionate cooks, in February 2021. Legendary Chef and TV personality Eddie Matney hosted the competition and guided chefs through each round of voting while offering insight and cooking inspiration along the way.

Not only does the Favorite Chef competition showcase talented chefs, but it also functions as a cause-based marketing campaign that aims to shine a light on food insecurity. A donation of $1,152,688.81 will benefit Feeding America®, the nation's largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a nationwide network of food banks. Feeding America has worked tirelessly for more than 40 years to provide nourishing food to people who are facing food insecurity while actively working to end the cycle of poverty and hunger, and Favorite Chef is excited for the opportunity to raise awareness for their impactful organization.

"Through this campaign, you are helping to provide 11.5 MILLION MEALS* to our neighbors in need!* We are so grateful for the support of the Favorite Chef team and the voters who helped make this happen," said Michele Bart, Director of New Partnerships at Feeding America.

Contestants who didn't emerge victorious this year can stay tuned for details on Favorite Chef 2022 in the coming months.

1 *$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

