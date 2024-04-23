FaxExtension Makes Faxing Effortless with Free, Email-Like Service

As the world's pioneer in email-like online fax services, FaxExtension enables its users to send and receive faxes as easily as possible, even for those unfamiliar with faxing.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FaxExtension, a collaboration between Vanaia LLC and Solutium d.o.o., has become the first online fax service that combines a familiar email look and feel with affordable plans for everyone with faxing needs.

FaxExtension allows users to send and receive faxes for free without a fax machine or a physical phone line. The account setup is quick and straightforward, so they can start faxing instantly.

The smarter way to fax - easy as email. Composing a fax is as easy as using e-mail. Received faxes are stored in an inbox folder. Faxes can be quickly found using automatic optical recognition (OCR) and full-text search.

Sending and receiving faxes with FaxExtension is as easy as sending and receiving emails. It allows users to quickly write fax content and attach documents of almost any type, including PDF, MS Word, Apple Pages, and images. Even those unfamiliar with traditional faxing can easily navigate the platform and send and receive faxes for free.

In addition, FaxExtension provides powerful document editing features, such as the ability to sign, fill in, redact sensitive information, remove smudges, and preview before faxing. If the original scanned or mobile phone-photographed document is of poor quality, it can be improved using FaxExtension cropping and contrast-increasing tools. This makes it an easy, all-in-one tool for most faxing tasks.

FaxExtension keeps a searchable archive of faxes, allowing users to quickly find sent and received faxes using built-in optical character recognition (OCR) and full-text search.

FaxExtension prioritizes communication security and reliability. Users can confidently send and receive faxes, knowing their documents are protected.

"FaxExtension is shaking up the fax industry with its user-friendly interface and affordable plans, making it a great option for small business owners, freelancers, and anyone who simply needs occasional faxing capabilities," says Mr. Blaz Ziherl, CEO of Vanaia LLC.

FaxExtension is ready to try at https://faxextension.com/.

A short introduction video of FaxExtension is available at https://youtu.be/aSbC1GxUlXc and https://vimeo.com/937609972.

About us

FaxExtension is a next-generation fax solution born from the strategic partnership between Vanaia LLC, a New York-based leader in fax innovation, and Solutium d.o.o., a renowned software development company headquartered in Ljubljana, Slovenia, EU.

Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Blaz Ziherl, CEO of Vanaia LLC

+1 347 354 1750

[email protected]

SOURCE Vanaia LLC