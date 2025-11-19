Fay Group Appoints Michael Hartman as Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Enterprise Growth and Origination Strategy

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fay Group today announced that Michael Hartman has joined the organization as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to the organization's president, Andy Laing. Michael is responsible for marketing strategy and execution across all business units as the company expands its national footprint in mortgage originations and integrated real estate services through the Genstone Companies.

In this role, Hartman will lead enterprise branding, digital strategy, lead generation, CRM and data initiatives, reputation management, and public relations. He will also drive marketing efforts supporting Fay Group's origination channels and consumer-facing lines of business, as well as strategic growth across the Genstone Companies, which offer services spanning real estate, lending, insurance, property management, construction, field services, and asset management.

"I'm honored to join Fay Group at such a pivotal time for the organization. With a strong foundation, commitment to operational excellence, and a growing consumer footprint, we are positioned to accelerate awareness, engagement, and value creation across all our businesses," said Hartman.

Hartman is a senior marketing executive with more than 30 years of experience building high-performing marketing teams and brand programs across consumer and financial services sectors. He has held leadership roles at PepsiCo, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, and Chuck E. Cheese's, and served as SVP of Marketing for DTC Originations & Third-Party Products at Mr. Cooper from 2018 to 2022. Most recently, Hartman served as Interim Head of Marketing for Consumer Direct Originations at Onity Group – the platform for PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage.

"Michael's deep experience in originations, lead sourcing, brand transformation, and consumer engagement will be invaluable as we expand our integrated platform and accelerate growth across the Genstone Companies and our mortgage channels," said Ed Fay, CEO of the Fay Group. "Whether you're a real estate investor or a homeowner, the Fay Group offers a suite of products and services designed to help you achieve your goals."

About Fay Group

Fay Group is a fully integrated real estate and mortgage services firm providing end-to-end capabilities across loan servicing, mortgage origination, property management, construction, insurance, field services, and real estate brokerage services. Powered by technology, data, and a national team of professionals across 10 U.S. locations, the organization delivers coordinated solutions spanning the full lifecycle of real estate – enabling clients, consumers, and partners to achieve their goals with transparency, efficiency, and performance.

For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/fay-group

SOURCE Fay Group