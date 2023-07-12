Fay Servicing Donates Funds to Operation Support Our Troops - America To Send Care Packages to Military Serving Overseas

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Military Appreciation Month in May, Fay Servicing has raised nearly $15,000 for Operation Support Our Troops - America (OSOT-A) to supply care packages for men and women serving overseas in the U.S. military. Team members also wrote thank you notes and letters to the soldiers.

OSOT-A supports the morale and well-being of American forces by providing comfort, resources and education to them and their families while they are deployed in harm's way and after their return. The organization sends comfort packages of items that are not readily available to our troops in their deployed locations, along with personal letters, cards and notes of support from the community.

"We have so many talented veterans who are a vital part of our team, so this event means a lot to everyone here," stated Mike Wojcik, Chief Marketing Officer at Fay.

Working with the company's non-profit Fay-Constructive Foundation, employees generously donated funds to support this effort. With friends and family serving in the military and stationed overseas, the Fay staff understands how important this effort is for the men and women on active duty.

According to Fay CEO Ed Fay, "Our military puts their duty ahead of their own personal lives – frequently missing anniversaries, kids' birthdays, holidays – all types of everyday things that we take for granted. Our team feels this is just a great way to send them a small piece of home in order to thank them for their efforts to keep us all safe."

Fay Servicing is a mortgage servicer with more than 150,000 residential and commercial customers across the U.S. Fay employs more than 550 individuals nationwide and is based in Tampa, Florida. 

The Fay-Constructive Foundation is a 501c(3) organization, which is supported by regular payroll deduction donations from employees. For more information on the foundation, visit https://www.fayconstructive.org/.

