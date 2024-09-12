Fay Servicing to Sponsor Annual Guitars Over Guns Event

Company gives back through music mentorship program for Miami youth

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fay Servicing, a full-service mortgage company servicing loans for more than 150,000 U.S. homeowners, announced it is cosponsoring an upcoming fundraising event for Guitars Over Guns, a non-profit that empowers underprivileged kids through music in Miami, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.

Fay Servicing, a longtime supporter of Guitars Over Guns, provided a generous donation to sponsor the charity's annual gala in Miami next month. The organization provides students from vulnerable communities with artistic training and mentorship from professional artists trained to help them overcome hardship, find their voice, and reach their potential.

Guitars Over Guns' Choose Your Sound Forever Young 80's Gala will be held Saturday, October 19 in Miami. The annual fundraising event will be attended by friends, donors, entertainment luminaries and community stakeholders, who will be treated to performances from students, mentors, alumni and special guests.

"All of us at Fay Servicing are thrilled about this year's annual gala," said Edward Fay, founder and CEO of Fay Servicing. "Having attended many Guitars Over Guns events, I can guarantee it will be a truly amazing night filled with incredible musical performances. These kids put on quite a show, and we are proud to be a part of it."

"We are honored and grateful for Fay Servicing's support over the years," said Chad Bernstein, president and CEO of Guitars Over Guns. "Thanks to the contributions of Fay Servicing employees, we've been able to provide over 10,000 kids with quality instruments, music instruction, mental wellness services, and career coaching. It's been a transformational partnership."

Since 2008, Fay Servicing and its non-profit Fay-Constructive Foundation have donated over $1.2 million to dozens of charities that have served thousands of people nationwide.

For more information on Guitars Over Guns, please visit www.guitarsoverguns.org.

About Fay Servicing

Fay Servicing is a nationwide, diversified mortgage servicer that provides a full spectrum of services, including loan origination, loan underwriting, managing payments, and providing loss mitigation services for loans in default. The company employs more than 550 individuals nationwide and is known for its talented staff and uncommonly strong relationships with its 150,000 residential and commercial customers. Fay Servicing is based in Tampa, Florida and has offices in Chicago, Ill.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Farmers Branch, Texas. For more information, visit www.fayservicing.com.

About The Fay-Constructive Foundation

The Fay-Constructive Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a vehicle for Fay Servicing employees to give back to the communities they call home. Causes supported by the foundation include expanding access to school supplies, supporting veterans and first responders, and eradicating hunger. The foundation ensures 100% of contributions goes directly toward charities with zero administrative costs. Over the years, the Fay-Constructive Foundation has supported Wounded Warrior Project, Guitars Over Guns, Meals on Wheels, and My Block, My Hood, My City and many other charities, creating ripples of positive change that reflect the values and community spirit of Fay Servicing employees. For more information, visit www.fayconstructive.org.

