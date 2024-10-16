Fay Servicing's Corporate Challenge Raises Over $100,000 for Charity

Unique fundraising program amplifies mortgage servicer's community impact through matching donations

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fay Servicing, a full-service mortgage company servicing loans for more than 170,000 U.S. homeowners, announced it has raised over $100,000 in donations for charity through its 2024 Corporate Challenge fundraising campaign.

Fay Servicing's 2024 Corporate Challenge engages companies across the mortgage and financial services industries and encourages them to start employee giving programs or to use existing employee giving programs to make charitable contributions for a wide variety of non-profits and community organizations. To date, a total of nine companies have participated in this year's Corporate Challenge, during which Fay Servicing contributed $50,000 in matching donations. Through this innovative program, Fay Servicing has fostered a spirit of community and philanthropy among other companies.

"Fay Servicing's 2024 Corporate Challenge is a testament to the collective power of collaboration and philanthropy," said Ed Fay, founder and CEO of Fay Servicing. "Together with our partners, we've brought real-world benefits to the many different communities we serve while setting a new benchmark for corporate giving. Collectively, we can do so much more for our communities than we could alone."

Fay Servicing's charitable efforts are driven by the company's own 501(c)3 non-profit, the Fay-Constructive Foundation, which is supported by recurring employee donations through a payroll deduction program. Since 2008, Fay Servicing and the Fay-Constructive Foundation have donated over $1.2 million to dozens of charities that have served thousands of people nationwide.

Among the donations spurred by the 2024 Corporate Challenge was a donation from MFA Financial, Inc., which will go toward the Tunnels to Tower Foundation and its mission to provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and build specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Other charities supported by the 2024 Corporate Challenge included the Midwest Food Bank, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, the Wounded Warrior Project, Feeding Tampa Bay, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, the North Texas Food Bank, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, and Bay Area Legal Services.

Other Fay Servicing vendors and clients that participated in the Corporate Challenge included Friedman Vartolo, MRLP LLC, Howard Law, Locke Lord LLP, New York Mortgage Trust, Rublin Lublin, LLC, and the Gilbert Garcia Group.

"Fay has put together an incredible program that has had a real impact," said Jamie Thompson, Assistant General Counsel of MFA Financial, Inc. "I was thrilled that the 2024 Corporate Challenge brought additional support to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which is a charity I have been involved with for many years. This campaign has been inspiring and together, we are making a difference in our communities."

For more information about the Fay-Constructive Foundation, visit www.fayconstructive.org.

About Fay Servicing

Fay Servicing is a nationwide, diversified mortgage servicer that provides a full spectrum of services, including managing payments and providing loss mitigation services for loans in default. The company employs more than 550 individuals nationwide and is known for its talented staff and uncommonly strong relationships with its 170,000 residential and commercial customers. Fay Servicing is based in Tampa, Florida and has offices in Chicago, Ill.; and Farmers Branch, Texas. For more information, visit www.fayservicing.com.

About The Fay-Constructive Foundation

The Fay-Constructive Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a vehicle for Fay Servicing employees to give back to the communities they call home. Causes supported by the foundation include expanding access to school supplies, supporting veterans and first responders, and eradicating hunger. The foundation ensures 100% of contributions goes directly toward charities with zero administrative costs. Over the years, the Fay-Constructive Foundation has supported Wounded Warrior Project, Guitars Over Guns, Meals on Wheels, and My Block, My Hood, My City and many other charities, creating ripples of positive change that reflect the values and community spirit of Fay Servicing employees. For more information, visit www.fayconstructive.org.

Corporate Contact:

Thomas Bowman

VP, Corporate Communications

312.508.4021

Media Contact:

Mike Murray

Strategic Vantage Marketing & PR

[email protected]

(240) 498-0863

SOURCE Fay Servicing