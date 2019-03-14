Fayble Launches New Audio Entertainment Category

BERKELEY, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayble, the inventors of interactive fictional sports entertainment, yesterday revealed a first-of-its-kind audio experience, utilizing the power of technology, psychology, and creativity to improve the radio and commuting experience entirely! Using artificial intelligence (AI) with real broadcast personalities, Fayble is generating audible fictional sporting events to have commuters literally "cheering" all the way home for regional teams, and their sponsored charities. Yesterday on March 13, 2019, Fayble broadcasted its first event on AM 1580* in San Francisco East Bay's MacArthur Maze. Fayble will air nationwide today at 2:00pm PST on March 14, 2019 on its mobile website www.fayble.com.

"We're building a completely original media category that combines the camaraderie of sports with a creative use of AI technology," says Fayble's founder, Alan Moskowitz. "Our goal is to reduce the stress and monotony of commuting by providing an experience that will connect the millions of Americans who commute every day. We want people to get in their cars at the end of a workday and have this amazing audible adventure to look forward to."

Fayble features twelve regional teams for three sports: baseball, football, and basketball. Four condensed games, each thirty minutes long, will air weekdays from 2:00pm to 5:00pm PST on Fayble's mobile website and SF East Bay's AM 1580*. The company will offer an interactive "cheer" feature to get users' adrenaline pumping! The more "cheers," the better: every "cheer" will increase the odds of gameplay in the supported team's favor.

"This is true innovation in the AM radio space," says Jeff Warshaw, CEO of Connoisseur Media, Fayble advisor and investor. "This multi-platform model with broadcast radio playing a sizable role might just be where the puck is going," he adds.

Headquartered in Berkeley, CA, Fayble is an emerging technology startup that is creating a brand-new category of interactive audio entertainment. Fayble pushes boundaries by merging the latest AI technology with sports broadcasting! Fayble was founded in 2016 and launched its service in March 2019. For more information about Fayble, visit www.linkedin.com/company/fayble-inc/about/ or follow @Fayble on Twitter.

*Fayble is running as an unlicensed radio platform operating under FCC Part 15.

