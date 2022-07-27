Faye and Boost.ai Partner to Redefine the Customer Experience

July 28th Webinar Will Highlight the Ways Conversational AI Can Enhance Service Teams

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- boost.ai , a leading provider of conversational artificial intelligence (CAI) at scale, and Faye , a market leader in developing integrated customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced a formal partnership to revolutionize the customer experience by leveraging powerful AI and data collection. Together, the companies will create data-rich, intelligent automations for customers, enabling a digital-first experience across the entire ecosystem. As the Zendesk Vertical Solutions Partner of 2022 and a SugarCRM Elite Partner, Faye leads the way in award-winning services, solutions, and support for CX. Paired with boost.ai, the two will offer an unparalleled customer experience solution.

At a time when organizations and customers alike struggle to deal with emerging technology and the pace of change, Faye and boost.ai provide the blueprint for digital success. This combination between a sophisticated conversational AI and an intricate CX integration software has not been done before, and will positively impact the entire customer journey, from initial query to having a ticket resolved by the service team.

"At Faye, we're passionate about helping our clients develop enriching customer experiences. By partnering with Boost.ai, we are able to provide our clients with cutting-edge AI products that will take their customer experience to the next level," said Sarah Hurd, VP of Product & Marketing at Faye, "We are thrilled about the partnership with Boost.ai because of their ground-breaking product innovation and exceptionally talented team."

Customer and employee-centric organizations are veering toward conversational AI as the means to create a differentiated customer and employee engagement experience that's proactive, efficient, scalable, and easily accessible. With the right AI, companies can fully leverage the power of Zendesk and scale demand on internal support requests for HR and IT.

"The nature of work has fundamentally changed, and many businesses are not prepared to handle the impact this will have on customers. Alongside Faye, we're able to help organizations retool the way they support their employees and serve their customers, by using cutting-edge technology to create unique and powerful efficiencies," said Michael Rogers, VP of Partnerships at boost.ai. "Our platform was built with partners in mind, and working closely with Faye and their immensely successful approach to delivering success with leading CX solutions is an ideal scenario for us and our mutual customer."

The webinar, going live this Thursday, July 28th, will give an overview of the common demands in internal support use cases and highlight how conversational AI can provide valuable insight for employees. Viewers will also receive a live demo of the bot experience in action and follow the interactions as the AI channels questions through Zendesk. The webinar will close with key take-aways and tips for evaluating these learnings in an actual business setting.

To register for the webinar "Three big ways Zendesk + AI lead to happy employees" please visit: https://fayebsg.zoom.us/webinar/register/2216565215283/WN_caHg0Zy1Q_eER1oo2nTlEQ

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations, working with customers in over 25 countries to integrate SugarCRM, Zendesk, Salesforce, HubSpot, Asana, and more into complex tech stacks. An Inc. 5000 award winner nine years in a row, Faye is an experienced CRM, CX, and bot advisor, trusted by customers and channel partners alike. They were recognized as the 2022 SugarCRM President's Club Partner of the Year and as the 2022 Zendesk Vertical Solutions Partner of the Year.The Faye Team's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools, and integrations utilized by thousands of users every day. Faye helps their customers leverage the full, hidden potential of their software stack, driving software returns of up to 10x.

About Boost.ai

Boost.ai is a global leader in conversational AI optimized for scale. Boasting the industry's most robust intent portfolio, Boost.ai is pioneering an era of broad-scope virtual agents to deliver the most advanced and scalable technology on the market. Boost.ai was recently named to the first-ever 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. With consistent resolution rates of 90%, Boost.ai's market-leading virtual agent supports enterprise customers across key industries throughout the United States and Europe, including banking, insurance, telecom, retail, and more. Key customers include Santander Bank, MSU Federal Credit Union, Create Room, Aspire General Services, Neogov, and more. Learn more at boost.ai.

