Faye Recognized as 2025 Inc. Power Partner

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, AI, integrations, and ongoing management, proudly announced today that it has earned a spot on the 2025 Inc. Power Partner list which recognizes B2B organizations across the globe that have a proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

"We are honored to be recognized again as an Inc. Power Partner," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "This award reaffirms our commitment to providing innovative AI, sales, service, and marketing solutions to our clients. It's gratifying to know that we are living up to our Take Care of Our Clients and Innovate3 values while fostering innovation and supporting entrepreneurship."

The Inc. Power Partner Awards acknowledges 389 outstanding B2B organizations worldwide, all of which have received top ratings from their clients for their pivotal role in helping startups navigate the dynamic business landscape. These trusted partners offer invaluable guidance in various areas enabling founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. Business Media. "Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life."

For the complete list of Inc. Power Partner Awards recipients, please visit: https://www.inc.com/benjamin-butler/meet-the-2025-power-partners-in-business-products-services/91240637

Original press release can be found - here

About Faye:

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations. A ten-time Inc. 5000 award winner, Faye is a trusted advisor in CRM, CX, and AI, recognized by customers and partners alike for its expertise.

Faye goes beyond solving technology challenges, focusing on unlocking the full potential of software to drive long-term success. Through an innovative, all-inclusive, and cost-effective approach, the company helps organizations select, deploy, integrate, and optimize sales, service, and marketing solutions that not only meet business needs but also fuel growth. Backed by proven expertise, elite partnerships, and a suite of proprietary products, Faye delivers seamless, scalable, and results-driven solutions. Its award-winning model ensures adaptability and excellence, providing support whenever, wherever, and however organizations require. Simply put, Faye makes the world's best software even better.

About Inc. Business Media:

Inc. Business Media is a globally trusted business-media brand, providing entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build exceptional companies. Its renowned multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people monthly through various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. The Inc. 5000 list, produced annually since 1982, identifies the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States, granting global recognition to founders and offering access to an exclusive community of peers. For more information, please visit http://www.inc.com/

SOURCE Faye