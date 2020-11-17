Fayette County Public Schools Partners with BloomBoard to Support Educators in Delivering High-Quality Blended Instruction while Promoting Equity and Inclusion

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayette County Public Schools, Kentucky's second largest school district, has partnered with BloomBoard to launch the Foundations for Blended Learning Program across 12 of its high asset schools. The micro-credential-based program is designed to support educators in delivering high-quality blended instruction with a focus on equity and inclusion, and will also benefit educators who seek to earn a rank change.

"With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the state, our district continues to operate in a full distance learning environment. Building the capacity of our teachers and ensuring quality instruction for every student is a top priority for us," said Kate McAnelly, Chief Academic Officer of Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS). "The Foundations for Blended Learning Program provides our educators with the coaching and support needed to successfully demonstrate competency in the areas we believe are critical to effective blended instruction."

Developed in partnership with best-selling author, blended learning expert, and Founder and President of Ready to Blend, Heather Staker, the Foundations for Blended Program consists of a set of micro-credentials focused on the competencies necessary to meaningfully shift educator practice toward a blended approach to instruction, as well as virtual coaching and facilitation from a blended instruction expert. FCPS will begin the first phase of the program this month with a subset of high asset schools across the district. Instructional specialists from the 12 schools will partner with a classroom teacher to complete the six micro-credentials that make up BloomBoard's Foundations for Blended Learning micro-endorsement along with two additional micro-credentials focused on equity and inclusion. The district plans to expand the program in the spring to build teacher leaders in additional schools across the district.

"I am excited to help bring the professional learning opportunities that BloomBoard has to offer to FCPS," said Emmanuel Caulk, Superintendent of FCPS. "My blueprint for student success included plans to enhance professional learning in ways that would allow our staff to earn credentials and progress through the career ladder. BloomBoard is helping FCPS to meet that goal, while also providing an excellent blended learning program to support our teachers, which has been pushed to the forefront of instruction due to COVID-19."

As an added incentive, completion of the Foundations for Blended Learning micro-endorsement will count towards the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation's (KEDC), Foundations in Teaching and Learning Education program , which has been approved by the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB) as a continuing education option for rank change. This rank advancement option is a cost-effective alternative to earning a Master's degree and requires educators to earn a set of micro-credentials aligned to Kentucky Teacher Standards, engage in a structured mentorship program, and complete a unifying capstone project.

"The opportunity to demonstrably improve blended instruction while gaining access to a flexible and affordable rank change option is a win-win for FCPS educators," said Sanford Kenyon, CEO of BloomBoard. "Our partnership with KEDC has enabled us to provide the state's teachers with micro-credential based professional growth aligned to their district's needs, while also earning rank change and salary advancement in the process, via KEDC's state-approved Continuing Education Option (CEO). We are excited about this new program and the opportunity we are partnering to create for FCPS's educators."

