Fayetteville, Arkansas, Transitions all Parking Payments to ParkMobile's Contactless Payment Solution

This is Fayetteville's first partnership with ParkMobile, although Arkansas has almost 100,000 users and the app can be found in Little Rock, Eureka Springs, Arkansas State University, and University of Central Arkansas. ParkMobile is available in over 500 cities around the United States, including many in the south such as Atlanta, Birmingham, Jackson, and Memphis.

ParkMobile has close to 35 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

"With a growing presence in Arkansas, we are excited to add another city to our roster as we welcome Fayetteville," added Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "Fayetteville will be exclusively using ParkMobile services for mobile parking payments, so it is going to be a great partnership for us."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application, the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation, and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

