F.A.Z.-Institut and Cision present the "German Image Award 2022" to Mercedes-Benz

Chairman of the Board of Management Ola Källenius and Head of Communications and Marketing Bettina Fetzer awarded the prestigious prize from F.A.Z.-Institut, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Cision / Award ceremony at the "German Brand Summit"

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the international jury will present the prestigious "German Image Award" to the CEO of Mercedes-Benz, Ola Källenius and his Head of Communications and Marketing Bettina Fetzer.

The extremely successful and professional work of both managers and their teams is reflected in the high regard in which CEO Ola Källenius is held by the media.

Ola Källenius has been Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group (formerly Daimler AG) since 2019, succeeding Dieter Zetsche. He began his career in 1993 at what was then Daimler-Benz AG. After holding various positions in the company, he was appointed to the Executive Board in 2015.

The media analysis of F.A.Z.-Institute and Cision in 2021/2022 revealed the public had high regard for Källenius. Specifically, 93% of all evaluative statements about him by journalists in traditional media are positive. This means that his reputation still consistently ranks higher than that for the company as a whole. Almost no other DAX CEO is more visible than he is, and his central themes are his company's green transformation and the new luxury strategy.

The manager magazin said of him: "Ola Källenius thinks in the long term, yet reacts quickly. Daimler is transforming itself rapidly. Daimler is going green very quickly and consistently, and is also characterized by a new willingness to engage in dialog and learn, that manager magazin named him 'Manager of the Year'."

Källenius's outstanding positioning was also achieved thanks to many years of international experience and the professional work of the Mercedes-Benz Communications team.

This is all thanks to the Communications and Marketing department under the leadership of Bettina Fetzer. As Head of Corporate Communications, Tobias Just is responsible for Mercedes-Benz CEO's media positioning.

Fetzer studied business administration and has held various positions in sales and communications since joining the Group in 2004. In 2018, Fetzer took over as Head of Marketing for Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars. Since mid-2021, she has headed the merged Communications and Marketing departments at Mercedes-Benz.

The two honorees follow last year's winners Dr. Martin Brudermüller and Dr. Nina Schwab-Hautzinger of BASF, who will also give the congratulatory speech for their successors at the award ceremony on September 15.

To the "German Image Award":

The F.A.Z.-Institute, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Cision present the "German Image Award" every year. The prize is awarded to CEOs with the best international media image for excellent management performance and to responsible communications managers for their successful communication.

Procedure

The winners of the "German Image Awards" are selected each year through a two-stage process. The first step is a scientific media content analysis of several thousand German and international opinion-leading media sources. It is conducted systematically and continuously by the F.A.Z.-Institut and Cision Germany. In the second step, a seven-member international jury evaluates the empirical data and then selects the award winners.

The "German Image Award 2022" will be presented as part of the evening program for the "15th German Brand Summit" on September 15, 2022. It is still possible to register for the event: www.marken-summit.de/anmeldung.

Previous award winners:

2021: Dr. Martin Budermüller and Dr. Nina Schwab-Hautzinger, BASF

2019: Dr. Theodor Weimer and Ingrid M. Haas, Deutsche Börse AG

2018: Kasper Rorsted and Jan Runau, Adidas AG

2017: Dr. Frank Appel and Prof. Dr. Christof Ehrhart, Deutsche Post DHL AG

2016: Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley and Dr. Walter Huber, Merck KGaA

2015: Dr. Dieter Zetsche and Jörg Howe, Daimler AG

The jury consists of:

Gerald Braunberger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Frankfurt

Ingrid Haas, Deutsche Börse AG, Frankfurt

Dr. Gero Kalt, F.A.Z.-Institut, Frankfurt

Thomas Leitner, Cision, Frankfurt

Prof. Dietrich Ratzke, Frankfurt

Prof. Dr. Lothar Rolke, University of Applied Sciences, Mainz

Prof. Dr. Stephan Ruß-Mohl, Università della Svizzera Italiana, Lugano

Dr. Nina Schwab-Hautzinger, BASF, Ludwigshafen

