FAZE ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation of FaZe Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who hold FaZe Holdings, Inc. ("FAZE") stock.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the FAZE board of directors.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/faze-holdings-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The FAZE investigation concerns whether the FAZE board of directors has breached fiduciary duties owed to the company's stockholders.

