FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES "THE ARMORY" & NAMES JAY "JVY" RICHARDSON CREATIVE DIRECTOR

"This is an exciting moment for FaZe and a celebration of the next chapter of our consumer product offerings," says Derek Chestnut, VP and Head of Consumer Products. "We've hosted pop-ups before, but have never had a retail space for this length of time allowing us to curate and program a true FaZe experience. Our goal is to bring gaming culture to life in the heart of the Fairfax streetwear scene while ultimately creating a space for our fans to interact with each other, our talent and our new products."

"Our vision for The Armory is a first-of-its-kind shopping experience born at the intersection of gaming, streetwear and internet culture," says FaZe Clan's Creative Director Jay "JVY" Richardson. "We want our community to be ahead of the trends with the most fire pieces. Our approach with this pop-up is showing the fans what's next and where we're at in the future already. The store itself is essentially the vortex entry point and it's being conveyed through the graphics of all the featured items you'll see. Our design and product team goes crazy with bringing unique ideas and perspectives to merchandise."

FaZe Clan will be announcing surprise drops all month long; more details soon.

FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products.

Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2021, NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, virtual shopping festivals and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned Creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018.

