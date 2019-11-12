FaZe Clan Unveils First Retail Pop-Up Storefront In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its massive success of lifestyle collaborations, FaZe Clan , the world's unmatched leader in competitive esports and gaming entertainment, will open its first retail pop-up store - FaZe Arcade - in Los Angeles on November 16, and will run through December. Located at 7312 Melrose Avenue a few blocks west of La Brea Avenue, the FaZe Clan Arcade Pop-Up will showcase and sell designs with Kappa, CLOT and Lyrical Lemonade, as well as FaZe Clan and FaZe Clan talent apparel and merchandise.

FaZe Clan is renowned for its unexpected merchandise collaborations with some of today's most culturally relevant fashion brands. Previous FaZe Clan drops have sold out almost immediately online, and their one-day only pop-up shops such as FaZe Rug's "rug-line" and the NYC "FaZe Clan x Stadium Goods" for the Fortnite World Cup have shut down streets with thousands of fans en masse. The FaZe Arcade Pop-Up represents the company's continued position as a leader in creating noteworthy merchandise and experiences for their fans.

"We've built a powerful reputation for creating fashion forward apparel with our recent collaborations with Champion, our Pink Awareness Hoodie and the Manchester City Football Club," said Greg Selkoe, President of FaZe Clan. "Our fans are passionate about our brand, and we're really eager to welcome them to our store to celebrate our rich history in the gaming world."

The FaZe Arcade Pop-Up will present three exclusive collaborations with merchandise ranging in price from $20.00 to $150.00, as well as gaming rig installations so people can both shop and play. First, FaZe Clan will reveal its expansive collections with Kappa featuring 13 SKUs, including jersey, t-shirt, hoodie, jacket, pants, shorts, socks, sandals, slides, fanny pack, duffel bag and athletic tee. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the exclusive merchandise in-store beginning November 16, with online sales going live on November 22 at www.fazeclan.com .

"Kappa is excited to partner with FaZe Clan," says Dre Hayes, President of Kappa USA. "Although FaZe Clan is regarded as one of the top teams in esports, it's their transcendence of their own sport into lifestyle, music and culture that makes them the perfect partner for Kappa and that is the spirit behind this collaboration."

In addition, CLOT will introduce its new collection featuring a hoodie, a beanie, a long-sleeve tee, and a custom FaZe Clan jersey beginning November 22. Established in 2003, CLOT's mission is building a bridge between the East and West through thoughtfully designed apparel and goods. The world-famous Hong Kong based fashion brand is owned by Kevin Poon and famous Chinese actor Edison Chen.

Next, FaZe Clan in partnership with Lyrical Lemonade will drop a collab hoodie in two colorways, with a limited supply of one colorway available exclusively at the Pop-Up on November 29 beginning at 12 am. FaZe Clan members and Lyrical Lemonade talent will be onsite. Lyrical Lemonade is a multi-media company specializing in music videos, live events, exclusive content and merchandise, striving to create innovative and creative content.

To close out the FaZe Arcade Pop-Up in December several talent merchandise drops will be released, including drops by FaZe Clan's first female gamer, FaZe Ewok, and famous rapper and FaZe Clan member FaZe Offset.

To celebrate the Pop-Up's official opening, FaZe Clan will host several events:

Thursday, Nov. 14 – 7-9 pm PST : Press/VIP Mixer (Invite Only)

– : Press/VIP Mixer (Invite Only) Friday, Nov. 15 – 11am-8pm PST : Preview Opening to Explore New Merchandise Featuring Free Arcade (Open to Public; No Sales)

– : Preview Opening to Explore New Merchandise Featuring Free Arcade (Open to Public; No Sales) Saturday, Nov. 16 – Noon-8pm PST : Pop-Up Official Opening with Meet-and-Greet with FaZe Members, including fan favorites Rug, Cizzorz and Banks, from 12 Noon - 2pm

For more information on the FaZe Clan Los Angeles Pop-Up, please visit www.fazeclan.com .

About FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan, the world's unmatched leader in competitive esports and gaming entertainment, is known predominantly for its roster of influential YouTubers, industry-leading live streamers, multi award-winning pro-players and competitive teams. Since its inception in 2010, the organization has established itself as one of the largest brands in gaming history, with over 214 million fans internationally across all social platforms. FaZe Clan actively cultivates and manages the most sought-after talent of the digital era. By placing emphasis on developing a team that exists at the intersection of mainstream gaming and pop culture, the organization's influence is unmatched.

About Kappa

Kappa® is deeply rooted in the technical discipline of sport performance and fused with style inspired by the passion of those that wear us. Born in Turin, Italy in 1967, Kappa now spans the globe, and multiple sport disciplines. Kappa and its group Basicnet are a global sponsor of important football, rugby, basketball, volleyball, F1, rally, ski, sailing, golf, fencing and martial arts teams as well as of many sports federations. The signature "Omini" Logo bears the standard of performance for rigorous athletic performance, and unique style that commemorates the individuality of those that wear us.

About CLOT

Founded by Edison Chen and Kevin Poon, CLOT is one of the top internationally-recognized fashion brands to come out of Asia. CLOT celebrates its 16th year to date and continues to solidify its international presence both online and through its JUICE retail stores worldwide. As well as its own successful product launches, CLOT works closely in collaboration with many influential brands and artists to drive culture forward.

About Lyrical Lemonade

Launched in 2013 by Cole Bennett, Lyrical Lemonade began with a mission to spotlight Chicago rappers who were getting zero or very little coverage elsewhere. It found a gap between what was attracting media attention and what local hip-hop heads wanted to hear, and it made that space its niche. Since its inception, Lyrical Lemonade has worked to establish itself as one of the most influential media platforms in hip-hop. Through music videos, artist relationship content, live events, high-demand apparel and now even real drinkable lemonade, the company has blossomed into a national success. With over 11.5 million YouTube subscribers and over 2.4 million Instagram followers, our brand carries more influence over digital consumers within the urban market than any other platform.

SOURCE FaZe Clan

Related Links

https://fazeclan.com

