FaZe Clan Win Thunderpick World Championship 2023

Second-Ever CS2 Tournament Amasses 1.4M Unique Visitors and 144k Peak Viewers

BERLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderpick , the leading online crypto betting platform, today announces that FaZe Clan 's Counter Strike 2 ("CS2") esports team ("FaZe") have won the Thunderpick World Championship 2023, taking home a massive $250,000 prize.

Courtesy of Thunderpick.

The remarkable consistency and unwavering determination of FaZe was on display throughout the event, and they ultimately secured the championship title with a victory over Virtus.Pro in the Grand Finals, which they won 2-0 following a thrilling double-overtime finish on the final map of the series. As they notch this impressive win, FaZe has won both of the first two international CS2 tournaments.

Robin "ropz" Kool of FaZe clinched the coveted MVP title after delivering a stellar performance in the Grand Finals and amassing an impressive 35 frags in the decisive final map, a feat that significantly contributed to his team's triumphant moment of hoisting the trophy.

"We are very happy to have played and won in such a fun and exciting event. We want to commemorate all the teams that played as well as the people behind the scenes for making this all possible. We want to thank our fans for continuing to support us and we will continue to put our best foot forward as we play in the CS Asia Championships next. #FaZeUp!!" - Edward Han, Director of Esports Operations at FaZe Clan.

Virtus.pro took second place in the tournament, taking home a prize of $100,000. Monte and Cloud9 were in third-fourth place, each receiving $50,000, and Heroic, MOUZ, BIG and Spirit all placed fifth-eighth, taking home $12,500 each. Complexity was the top finisher from the North America region, placing in the 9-12th bracket.

"It is an honor to crown FaZe as the Thunderpick World Champions! This was an incredible event marked by impressive gameplay and a surge of roster adjustments that injected an element of unpredictability and intrigue into the competition. Our World Championship was a huge success thanks to the amazing teams, streamers, partners, employees and everyone else behind the scenes who made this event possible, as well as the dedicated fans to whom this tournament is dedicated." - Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick.

Thunderpick also hosted an exclusive live watch party for the Grand Finals on Sunday, November 5, at the Rooftop Cinema Club Arts District in Los Angeles, CA. The invite-only premium VIP event was attended by some of the biggest influencers in esports, including Jake Lucky as well as other prominent members of the esports media.

The tournament's resounding success was showcased by more than 50 community streamers, including Gaules, Olofmeister, Freakazoid, and Fl0m, who each enthusiastically presented the action to their dedicated fan bases and garnered significant attention and enthusiasm from viewers throughout the event.

The full final standings from the event are available on the HLTV Tournament Page .

To catch up on all the action, check out the tournament VOD on the GRIDesports Twitch channel .

For the latest odds on the biggest tournaments in esports, please visit Thunderpick.io .

About Thunderpick

Made by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is a premier esports betting platform with a massive selection of events and markets to bet on and watch via high quality live streams. Enabled by world-leading technology, Thunderpick's crypto-only platform offers lightning-fast, easy, and fee-free payment solutions, a large Welcome Bonus for new users, as well as various giveaways and contests, to provide an electrifying value to the players.

CONTACT: thunderpick@5wpr.com

SOURCE Thunderpick