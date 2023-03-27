FAZE CLAN WINS INTEL GRAND SLAM IN COUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE - A RECORD-BREAKING ACCOMPLISHMENT AS THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL ROSTER TO REACH THIS MILESTONE

THE GRAND SLAM COMES AFTER BRINGING HOME EPL SEASON 17 AND OVER $1,000,000 IN PLAYER WINNINGS

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, is celebrating FaZe's Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) esports team winning ESL Pro League Season 17 and accomplishing the highest prize in competitive CS:GO, an Intel Grand Slam . A Grand Slam is awarded to the first team that wins four S-Tier events organized by ESL during a window of 10 consecutive events. FaZe Clan's CS:GO team secured this feat with a dominating run through 2022 and into 2023, bringing home wins at IEM: Katowice 2022 , EPL Season 15 , IEM: Cologne 2022 , and Sunday at EPL Season 17 .

FaZe Clan CS:GO Team From L to R: Coach Robban, FaZe Karrigan, FaZe Broky, FaZe Rain, FaZe Ropz, FaZe Twistzz

Prior to yesterday's tournament, only three teams had ever completed this major milestone in CS:GO history, making it one of the most coveted prizes in competitive esports. With their win, FaZe Clan's CS:GO team was awarded a $1,000,000 prize for the Intel Grand Slam plus $200,000 in tournament cash prizes. FaZe Clan's CS:GO team is comprised of Finn " FaZe Karrigan " Andersen, Håvard " FaZe Rain " Nygaard, Helvijs " FaZe Broky " Saukants, Russel " FaZe Twistzz " Van Dulken, Robin " FaZe Ropz " Kool, and coach Robert " FaZe RobbaN " Dahlström.

For most players, one Intel Grand Slam win would be the hallmark of a highly successful CS:GO career, but today, Russel "FaZe Twistzz" Van Dulken became the first player in CS:GO history to win an Intel Grand Slam twice in his career, notching his first with Team Liquid in 2019.

The EPL Season 17 championship brings FaZe Clan to 38 total world championships across all 15 esports pro teams.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan (Nasdaq: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 15 competitive esports teams who have won 38 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, market opportunity prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Press Contacts:

FaZe Clan: [email protected] + [email protected]

SOURCE FaZe Clan