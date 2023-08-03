FaZe Holdings Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

FaZe Clan

03 Aug, 2023, 16:05 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced that it will release its financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. FaZe will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted to its Investor Relations website at https://investor.fazeclan.com.

About FaZe Holdings Inc.
FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan") is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe Clan operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment. FaZe has partnered with blue-chip brands such as Porsche, GHOST, DraftKings and McDonald's, and record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade, NFL, Champion and more – all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan's roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content. Its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams with titles including Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Halo, FIFA and more. With a combined total of over 40 world championships to date, FaZe has brought home dozens of trophies with historic wins like the 2022 CS:GO PGL Antwerp Major, 2021 Call of Duty League Championship and 2023 CS:GO Intel Grand Slam.

The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

Contacts
Press: [email protected]
Investors: [email protected]

