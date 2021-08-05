Faze Medicines Appoints New Senior Vice President, Head of People & Culture

"We are excited to have Daryn join our team as we advance our mission to deliver medical breakthroughs by leveraging our novel approaches to identifying first in class therapeutic agents that modulate the biology of molecular condensates," said Philip Vickers, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Faze. "Daryn's experience building distinctive, high performing organizations in fast-paced and rapidly evolving science, technology and engineering companies will be invaluable as we move forward as a company."

Ms. Lewis has more than 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and technology industries. Prior to joining Faze Medicines, she played an instrumental role in growing EnerNOC, an energy service and solutions provider, to a 1,400-employee global organization with operations in ten countries. She also launched career coaching and manager development programs for Boston Consulting Group's Center for Knowledge and Analytics before joining Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in 2017. In her most recent role at Cyclerion Therapeutics, she drove the company's talent and culture strategy while overseeing all aspects of the human resources function. Ms. Lewis received her B.A. from Wellesley College.

"The team at Faze Medicines is experienced, enthusiastic, and highly committed to bringing more effective therapies to patients living with a wide range of life-altering conditions who often lack effective treatment options," said Ms. Lewis. "I look forward to working with this dedicated team to ensure we have the talent, culture, and capabilities needed to realize that mission."

About Faze Medicines

Faze Medicines is a biotechnology company harnessing the groundbreaking new science of biomolecular condensates to create medical breakthroughs. Faze was founded by renowned scientific leaders in the field of biomolecular condensates and is supported by a world-class syndicate of investors including Third Rock Ventures, Novartis Venture Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Ventures, Invus, Catalio Capital Management, Casdin Capital and Alexandria Venture Investments. For more information, visit fazemed.com.

Media Contact:

Lynn Granito

Berry & Company Public Relations

[email protected]

212-253-8881

SOURCE Faze Medicines