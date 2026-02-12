FaZe Vegas Powers Up with Capriotti's as Official Sandwich Partner

MVP of the sandwich world levels up with MVP of esports for winning partnership

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop , home of America's Greatest Sandwich - The Bobbie®, is officially entering the in-arena and virtual gaming space. The iconic sandwich brand is leveling up through a new partnership as the Official Sandwich of FaZe Vegas, one of the most dominant teams in the Call of Duty League .

As gaming and esports continue to surge into mainstream culture, Capriotti's is meeting fans where they are by bringing together championship-level competition and an MVP menu. The award-winning sandwich shop and the elite esports organization are joining forces to fuel players and fans alike, proving that all types of greatness can be fueled by Capriotti's.

"With more than 640 million people expected to be part of the global esports audience in 2026, gaming has become a powerful cultural force," said Ashley Morris , CEO for Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop. "We're thrilled to step into this high-energy, fast-growing space and connect with fans who are as passionate about competition as they are about great food. Partnering with FaZe Vegas, a home team with a winning legacy, felt like a natural fit, and we can't wait to cheer them on as they continue to dominate."

To spotlight the partnership, FaZe Vegas will sport the iconic brand on their team jerseys throughout the year.

MVP of esports

FaZe Vegas is one of the most accomplished teams in the Call of Duty League (CDL) and has set the bar for excellence across the league. The roster consists of the renowned Chris "Simp" Lehr, Jordan "Abuzah" François, Zack "Drazah" Jordan, and Jovan "04" Rodriguez. The team is led by coaches James " Crowder " Crowder and Richard " RJ " Simoncelli.

Collectively, the team holds the most tournament wins in the Call of Duty League (9), has earned more than $6 million in prize earnings, and tallied over 200 Series wins. FaZe Vegas also boasts the Longest Win Streak in CDL history (13) and remains the only team to secure three consecutive tournament victories.

Their notable successes also include being named 2021 CDL Champions and 2024 Esports World Cup Champions, solidifying their status as a global esports powerhouse.

"We are excited to team up with Capriotti's and power our crew with their high-quality, award-winning sandwiches," said Paul Hamilton, Owner of FaZe Vegas. "Our team goes all-in every time we compete, and Capriotti's does the same with their bigger, meatier subs, making this partnership a win all around."

FaZe in to Win

Capriotti's is teaming up with FaZe Vegas to celebrate every win with exclusive fan perks. Each FaZe Vegas victory will unlock a special Capriotti's reward so fans win, too! Follow @capriottis and @faze.vegas on Instagram to catch the next winning offer.

This year is Capriotti's 50th anniversary, and they are celebrating all year long with special offers, surprises, and events. To learn more about Capriotti's, its anniversary celebrations, menu, and locations, visit capriottis.com or follow @capriottis on social.

Plus, visit capriottis.com/freesub to try your first 8" sub for free*!

About Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop

Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop has been 'Simply the Best Since 1976.' The award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to expand across the nation and has been consistently ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com , or follow Capriotti's on Facebook , TikTok and Instagram .

