Fazer Recognized By The Transform Awards North America 2023 Across Two Categories

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fazer , a creative brand strategy agency, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by The Transform Awards North America 2023. The branding agency was awarded silver in the Best Visual Identity from the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector category and bronze in the Best Corporate Rebrand Following a Merger or Acquisition category.

In its ninth year, the Transform Awards North America allow various companies to benchmark their work against peers and stand out amongst competitors and recognize best practice in corporate, product and global brand development work in the region.

"It's such an honor to receive these awards from Transform North America," said Todd Irwin, Chief Strategy Officer and Founder of Fazer. "We've worked extremely hard at Fazer to deliver top-tier branding work for our clients. To be awarded across these two categories solidifies that our hard work is paying off. It gives us motivation to continue this momentum and find new and creative ways to help brands reach their highest potential."

The awards are recognizing Fazer's work in improving the visual identity of MindSight , a diagnostics company that is transforming how the healthcare industry tests for mental health, and rebranding Protocall – now Welltrack , a behavioral health company – following its acquisition of two digital service providers to improve customer care.

About Fazer:

Fazer is a creative brand strategy agency. Boasting a team of senior strategists, designers, and marketers, Fazer creates foundational brand work that drives business impact. For more information, visit https://fazer.agency/ .

