Fazer Recognized By The Transform Awards North America 2023 Across Two Categories

News provided by

Fazer

11 Oct, 2023, 13:48 ET

The agency has been awarded for its work in brand visual identity and excellence in corporate rebrand strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fazer, a creative brand strategy agency, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by The Transform Awards North America 2023. The branding agency was awarded silver in the Best Visual Identity from the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector category and bronze in the Best Corporate Rebrand Following a Merger or Acquisition category.

Continue Reading
The Fazer team attending the Transform Awards North America 2023 ceremony.
The Fazer team attending the Transform Awards North America 2023 ceremony.

In its ninth year, the Transform Awards North America allow various companies to benchmark their work against peers and stand out amongst competitors and recognize best practice in corporate, product and global brand development work in the region.

"It's such an honor to receive these awards from Transform North America," said Todd Irwin, Chief Strategy Officer and Founder of Fazer. "We've worked extremely hard at Fazer to deliver top-tier branding work for our clients. To be awarded across these two categories solidifies that our hard work is paying off. It gives us motivation to continue this momentum and find new and creative ways to help brands reach their highest potential."

The awards are recognizing Fazer's work in improving the visual identity of MindSight, a diagnostics company that is transforming how the healthcare industry tests for mental health, and rebranding Protocall – now Welltrack, a behavioral health company – following its acquisition of two digital service providers to improve customer care.

About Fazer:
Fazer is a creative brand strategy agency. Boasting a team of senior strategists, designers, and marketers, Fazer creates foundational brand work that drives business impact. For more information, visit https://fazer.agency/.

SOURCE Fazer

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.