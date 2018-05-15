Fazoli's Continues to Develop Presence in Georgia With Opening of New Restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fazoli's, America's largest elevated quick service Italian chain, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Columbus, Georgia. Marking the brand's fifth restaurant in Georgia, the newly built restaurant is located at 6589 Whittlesey Boulevard. The new Columbus restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on June 4 with the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce. The Fazoli's restaurant will officially open its doors on June 5. The restaurant will include a drive-thru and also showcase Fazoli's new interior design featuring a contemporary look and feel.

The new Columbus restaurant is owned and operated by longtime franchisees Allen Peake and Mike Chumbley of C&P Italian Company, LLC. Allen and Mike bring extensive restaurant operations experience, having owned multiple foodservice franchises such as Cheddar's Casual Café and Captain D's. In addition to being franchisees of Fazoli's, Allen has served for 12 years on the Georgia House of Representatives and Mike Chumbley serves as City Councilman in Georgia.

"From a business standpoint, Fazoli's has proved to be an extremely successful franchise for us and we are thrilled to be bringing the newest location to Columbus," said Allen. "Fazoli's has an unmatched track record of success, and is a great place for friends and family to enjoy hearty Italian food with fresh ingredients at a great value."

The Columbus restaurant will open with Fazoli's recently refined menu, introducing more flavor and menu options to meet ever-changing consumer tastes and preferences. The modernized menu uses premium ingredients and includes offerings such as tableside grated Parmesan, upgraded plateware, as well as new dishes such as "Spicy Penne with Chicken or Sausage," and "Brownie Gelato Sundae."

The Columbus location will serve guests Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.fazolis.com. Local residents are encouraged to join the Fazoli's eFamily to receive the latest happenings and deals from their local restaurant by signing up at fazolis.com/efamily.

As a testament to its achievements, Fazoli's franchisees are experiencing nearly three times the industry average growth rate with new franchised restaurants continually setting new system-wide records. With nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli's is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing, successful franchise network and is targeting new markets across the U.S.

For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Jeff Sturgis, Chief Development Officer, at 859.825.6212 or jeff.sturgis@fazolis.com.

