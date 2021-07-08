Fazoli's Grows Online Sales by 3.6x with Yext-powered Digital Transformation

The restaurant chain has worked with Yext for several years to leverage its Marketing Answers solution set, which includes local listings optimization and reputation management. Given the success of those efforts, Fazoli's recently decided to launch Yext's AI-powered site search to make it easier for customers to get accurate answers to questions about its menu, locations, online ordering, and more on its website. Powered by multiple advanced natural language processing (NLP) algorithms, Yext's site search can understand complex questions and return results in dynamic forms, like maps and call-to-action buttons.

Since launching Yext's site search on its website in the spring of 2020, Fazoli's has seen a 21% reduction in bounce rate on the restaurant's website compared to the same period of the prior year. 88% of searches have returned direct results from Fazoli's knowledge graph (the restaurant's official database of facts, also powered by Yext), which has improved user experience and streamlined the online path to conversion.

All told, Fazoli's has seen 3.6x growth in online sales since starting work with Yext.

"Yext has always been there to support us with whatever we've needed to grow our business," said Will Hanrahan, Senior Manager of Digital Marketing at Fazoli's. "It really does feel like an extension of our own marketing department. We have a pretty small team where we're trying to get a lot done with limited resources, so being able to leverage the power of Yext has been huge."

"It's been incredible to witness the digital transformation of Fazoli's as a Yext champion over the past few years," said David Rudnitsky, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Yext. "With each solution of the Yext platform that Fazoli's has tapped into, the restaurant chain has been able to supercharge its customer search experience in new and powerful ways — from optimized listings to reviews to an on-site search experience — and see a significant lift in revenue and traffic as a result. It's a shining example to all restaurants who want to succeed in this digital-first world."

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

About Fazoli's

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli's prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.

